Plateau State Announces Week-Long Mourning for Attack Victims

In response to the tragic Christmas Eve attacks in Plateau State, which claimed over 150 lives, the state government, led by Governor Caleb Mutfwang, has declared a seven-day mourning period starting from January 1. The governor announced this statewide announcement as part of the New Year message. Additionally, Governor Mutfwang granted a state pardon to one sentenced to life imprisonment and reduced the sentences of three others.
Governor Mutfwang expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives, citing over 400 deaths between April and June 2023 and more than 160 in the recent attacks. He lamented the transformation of Plateau State into a focal point of national and international concern for such tragic reasons. The governor condemned the attacks as deliberate, coordinated acts of criminality, insurgency, and terrorism, emphasizing the need to address them as such to prevent further loss of life and property.
The attacks on December 24, 2023, targeted several villages in the Barkin Ladi, Mangu, and Bokkos areas, leading to widespread destruction and displacement. The Chairman of Community Peace Observers in the Bokkos Local Government Area reported that over 10,000 people sought refuge in churches, mosques, schools, and private residences in Bokkos town alone.
Governor Mutfwang extended his condolences to the affected communities and families of the deceased. He assured them of his government’s commitment to collaborating with the Federal Government to end these tragedies and relieve affected persons and communities. During the week of mourning, we will see flags flying at half-mast, and citizens are urged to engage in intense prayers. Special prayer days have been designated for Muslim and Christian communities, with an official state day of mourning scheduled for January 8, 2024. Despite these challenges, the governor expressed confidence in the people’s resilience and determination to defend their land and prosper.
Editorial
The declaration of a week-long mourning period in Plateau State by Governor Caleb Mutfwang is a sad reflection of the state’s recent tragedies. The loss of over 150 lives in the Christmas Eve attacks is a stark reminder of the fragility of peace and the urgent need for effective measures to prevent such occurrences. The governor’s decision to honour the victims and provide a platform for collective grieving and reflection is a necessary step in the healing process.
The governor’s acknowledgement of the attacks as acts of criminality, insurgency, and terrorism is crucial. It underscores the severity of the situation and the need for a robust and coordinated response. This tragedy is not just a local issue but a national concern that requires the attention and action of the entire country. The governor’s call for collaboration with the Federal Government highlights the importance of a united front in addressing such security challenges.
The resilience and spirit of the people of Plateau State, as mentioned by Governor Mutfwang, are commendable. In the face of adversity, their determination to defend their land and prosper is a testament to their strength and resolve. However, this resilience must be supported by concrete actions and policies that ensure their safety and well-being.
As we mourn with Plateau State, we must remember that peace and security are collective responsibilities. The events in Plateau are a call to action for all stakeholders to work together to create a safer, more secure, and prosperous environment for all Nigerians. The path to peace may be extended and challenging, but with determination and unity, it is achievable.
Did You Know?
- Plateau State, known for its natural beauty and diverse ethnic groups, is often called the “Home of Peace and Tourism” in Nigeria.
- The state has experienced several conflicts, often rooted in ethnic, religious, and land disputes.
- Plateau State is rich in mineral resources, including tin and columbite, which have historically contributed to its economy.
- Jos, the capital of Plateau State, is renowned for its cool climate and is a popular destination for tourists in Nigeria.
- Community Peace Observers play a vital role in conflict resolution and peacebuilding efforts in various communities across Plateau State.