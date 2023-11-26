Six Divers’ Deaths Highlight Safety Lapses in Nigeria

The Federal Government of Nigeria has raised serious concerns over the lack of adherence to safety standards in the diving sector, a lapse that has tragically resulted in the deaths of six divers over the past two years. Julius Ugwala, the Chief Inspector of Diving in Nigeria, part of the Federal Ministry of Labour, disclosed this alarming information. He spoke at the sidelines of the Hyperbaric Medical Practitioners Society of Nigeria’s (HMPSN) Annual General Meeting and award ceremony in Port Harcourt, where the Unified Fitness to Dive Certificate for Nigeria was also launched.
Ugwala highlighted the severe challenges faced due to non-compliance with safety measures, emphasizing that cutting corners in this sector often leads to fatal consequences. “Last year we lost four divers, if I’m not mistaken. Today, we have lost two divers again because of unsafe acts,” he lamented, pointing out the medical challenges divers face due to these unsafe practices.
The Chief Inspector also touched upon past issues of racism in the sector, noting a preference for expatriates over indigenous divers. However, he observed that this trend is gradually diminishing. Ugwala urged International Oil Companies to prioritize safety in all operations and to provide equal opportunities for both expatriate and local divers, fostering a more harmonious and violence-free environment.
Dr. Kayode Ogunleye, President of HMPSN, called on the federal government to establish special schools for diver training to address manpower needs and certification issues. He stressed the importance of divers in the country, as they lay most of the pipelines used in the oil and gas industry, especially underwater. Ogunleye pointed out the absence of in-country training institutions, which forces many divers to seek certification abroad.
The HMPSN, responsible for diving safety and hyperbaric oxygen therapy, is working to advance the science of diving in Nigeria. Ogunleye emphasized the organization’s role in ensuring diving safety and the need for streamlined fitness certification in the country. He also highlighted the challenges facing divers, including forgeries and indigenous contractors not taking safety standards seriously, which often result in fatalities.
Editorial
At Yohaig NG, we find the recent revelations about the deaths of six divers in Nigeria deeply troubling. These incidents underscore a critical need for stringent safety standards and practices in the diving sector. The loss of life due to negligence and the failure to adhere to safety protocols is unacceptable and demands immediate action.
We believe that the Federal Government, along with relevant bodies like HMPSN, must take proactive steps to overhaul safety protocols in the diving industry. Establishing training institutions within Nigeria is a crucial step towards building a skilled and safety-conscious workforce. This move will not only enhance the quality of diving operations but also reduce the dependence on foreign training and certification.
The role of International Oil Companies in ensuring safety cannot be overstated. They must be held accountable for providing safe working conditions and equal opportunities for both local and expatriate divers. This approach will not only foster a safer working environment but also contribute to the eradication of discriminatory practices in the sector.
The government’s role in enforcing regulations and monitoring compliance is vital. Strict penalties for non-compliance and cutting corners should be implemented to deter negligent practices. The safety of divers must be paramount, and every effort should be made to protect these vital workers who play a crucial role in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.
The diving sector in Nigeria stands at a crossroads. The choice is clear: either continue down a path of negligence and loss of life or embrace a future where safety is the cornerstone of all diving operations. The time for change is now, and it begins with a commitment to safety, training, and fair practices.
Did You Know?
- Diver Fatalities: In the last two years, six divers have tragically lost their lives due to unsafe practices in Nigeria.
- Diving Sector Challenges: The Nigerian diving sector faces severe challenges, including a lack of adherence to safety standards and a history of racial preference in employment.
- HMPSN’s Role: The Hyperbaric Medical Practitioners Society of Nigeria plays a crucial role in ensuring diving safety and hyperbaric oxygen therapy in the country.
- Training Gaps: There is a significant gap in local training facilities for divers in Nigeria, leading many to seek certification abroad.
- Pipeline Construction: Divers are essential in laying underwater pipelines in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry, highlighting their importance in the nation’s economy.