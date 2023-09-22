Three Displaced Individuals Tragically Killed on Farms in Benue

In a recent incident in Benue State, three displaced individuals from the Agagbe camps in Gwer West Local Government Area were reportedly killed by suspected herders.
The victims, identified as Ortom Chiater (25), Targule Sechivir (30), and Kusa Amos (50), had been displaced from their original homes due to previous attacks by suspected herders in 2020, 2021, and 2022. They had since sought refuge in the Agagbe camps.
The tragic event occurred on September 20, 2023, when the victims worked on their farms. Terna Jacob, the camp chairman, confirmed the incident, stating that the victims’ bodies were discovered after they failed to return to the camp.
The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Catherine Anene, was contacted but had not received information on the incident.
Editorial:
The recurring violence in Benue State, particularly against displaced individuals, is deeply concerning. These individuals, already victims of previous attacks, sought refuge and safety in camps, only to face further violence.
Such incidents underscore the urgent need for enhanced security measures and proactive interventions to protect vulnerable populations.
Authorities must take decisive action, ensuring perpetrators are brought to justice and displaced individuals can live and work without fear.
Did You Know?
- Benue State, often called the “Food Basket of the Nation,” is a central agricultural hub in Nigeria.
- The state has faced challenges with herder-farmer conflicts, leading to displacement and loss of lives.
- Agagbe camps, like many others in the state, provide refuge for individuals displaced due to violence.
- Benue State is home to the Tiv, Idoma, and Igede ethnic groups, each with its unique culture and traditions.
- The state has implemented various initiatives to promote peace and reconciliation among conflicting groups.