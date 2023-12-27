Tinubu Assures Justice for Victims of Plateau State Tragedy

In a decisive response to the Christmas Day attacks in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State, which claimed the lives of at least 100 individuals, President Bola Tinubu has instructed security agencies to pursue and capture those responsible relentlessly. Denouncing the attacks as “primitive and heinous,” Tinubu vowed that the perpetrators, whom he described as “envoys of death, pain, and sorrow,” will not evade justice.
The attacks, which targeted 12 communities in Bokkos LGA and three in Barkin Ladi LGA, home to the Plateau State Polytechnic, were reportedly carried out by individuals believed to be herders. These assaults resulted in significant loss of life, displacement of thousands, and destruction of property worth millions of naira.
On Tuesday, Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, emphasised President Tinubu’s strong condemnation of the brutal attacks. Tinubu has directed security forces to search the area and apprehend those responsible thoroughly. He also ordered the immediate mobilisation of relief and medical resources for the survivors and the wounded.
Expressing his condolences to the government and people of Plateau State, President Tinubu reassured Nigerians of his commitment to ensuring that justice is served for the victims of these cruel attacks.
Editorial:
We find ourselves in a time where the sanctity of human life and the security of our communities are under severe threat, as evidenced by the recent tragic events in Plateau State. The response of President Bola Tinubu to these vicious attacks is not just a matter of policy but a test of our nation’s resolve against forces of violence and chaos.
The directive to security agencies to hunt down and apprehend the perpetrators is a step in the right direction, reflecting a necessary stance against impunity. However, this action must be part of a broader, more comprehensive strategy to address the root causes of such violence and to ensure the safety and security of all Nigerians.
The commitment to provide immediate relief and medical assistance to the victims is commendable. Yet, it is equally important to focus on long-term solutions to prevent such tragedies from recurring. This includes strengthening our intelligence and security apparatus, fostering community engagement, and promoting group dialogue to address underlying tensions.
As we stand in solidarity with the victims and their families, we must also call for accountability and a sustained effort to protect all citizens. The pursuit of justice for the victims of the Plateau attacks is not just a matter of retribution but a crucial step towards restoring faith in our nation’s ability to safeguard its people. Let us be unwavering in our commitment to peace, justice, and the preservation of human dignity.
Did You Know?
- Plateau State is known for its unique topography, featuring Nigeria’s highest point, Wase Rock.
- President Bola Tinubu, a prominent Nigerian politician, has been a critical figure in the country’s democratic development.
- The term ‘herders’ in Nigeria often refers to the Fulani herdsmen, known for their nomadic lifestyle and cattle rearing.
- The concept of ‘envoys of death’ in political rhetoric is used to describe individuals or groups responsible for perpetrating acts of violence.
- Plateau State Polytechnic, located in Barkin Ladi LGA, is one of the notable higher education institutions in the region, contributing to the state’s educational landscape.