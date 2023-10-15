Tragedy in Plateau as Electric Cable Fire Claims Seven Lives

A devastating fire incident in Kabong, Gada Biyu, located in the Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State, has resulted in the tragic death of no fewer than seven individuals and left several others injured.
The incident, which transpired in the early hours of Saturday, was precipitated by a high-tension cable that connected with service wires, supplying electricity to the community. The fire not only claimed lives but also wreaked havoc on properties in the densely populated area, which serves both residential and commercial purposes.
Among the victims were Naomi David, 54, and Abraham David, 39, who lost their lives while attempting to disconnect an appliance during the fire. The deceased have been taken to Bingham University Teaching Hospital Mortuary, while some injured persons are being treated and others with severe burns have been referred to the Jos University Teaching Hospital.
The heart-wrenching incident in Plateau State, where a fire, sparked by an electrical fault, claimed seven lives and destroyed properties, casts a spotlight on the critical issue of electrical safety and infrastructure maintenance in Nigeria.
The loss of lives and properties in such a manner is not only tragic but also calls into question the adequacy and reliability of electrical installations and safety protocols in place. The incident serves as a stark reminder that electrical safety is not to be taken lightly and necessitates rigorous standards and regular checks to prevent such calamities.
We advocate for a thorough investigation into the incident to ascertain the root causes and to implement measures that will prevent a recurrence. Stringent electrical safety standards must be enforced and adhered to, ensuring that installations, particularly those involving high-tension cables in residential areas, are routinely inspected and maintained.
There is a pressing need for public awareness campaigns on electrical safety to equip individuals with the knowledge to handle electrical emergencies effectively and safeguard lives and properties.
- Plateau State, located in the central part of Nigeria, is known for its striking geographical features, including stunning plateaus, hills, and waterfalls.
- Electrical fires can be caused by various factors, including faulty wiring, overloaded circuits, or the use of damaged electrical appliances and cords.
- Plateau State is renowned for its agricultural produce, such as potatoes, grains, fruits, and vegetables, contributing significantly to Nigeria’s agricultural sector.
- The Jos Plateau, after which the state is named, is a plateau that covers an area of about 8,000km² and is bounded by breathtaking escarpments around its edges.
- Plateau State has a rich cultural heritage with over 40 ethnic groups, each with its unique traditions, festivals, and cultural practices.