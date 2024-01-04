Tragic Accident in Sokoto Deputy Governor’s Convoy Claims Two Lives

A tragic accident involving the convoy of Sokoto State Deputy Governor Idris Gobir resulted in the deaths of two individuals on Wednesday evening. According to a source, the accident claimed the lives of a police officer and a photographer named Buhari Tanko. The source, who preferred to remain anonymous, confirmed that the accident involved a police vehicle carrying the photographer at the time of the incident.
The state governor, Ahmed Sokoto, and the deputy governor were reportedly leading party faithful to Sabon Birni on official duty when the accident occurred. The state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Ahmed Rufa’i, confirmed the incident involving a pilot vehicle in the deputy governor’s convoy. The police officer driving the vehicle and the photographer were confirmed dead at the scene. Injured persons currently receive treatment at the Usman Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital in Sokoto. The accident happened on their way back from Sabon Birni Local Government to Sokoto.
Editorial:
We, as a community, are deeply saddened by the tragic accident that occurred in the convoy of Sokoto State Deputy Governor Idris Gobir, resulting in the loss of two lives. This incident is a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of road safety, especially for public officials and their convoys. The deaths of a police officer and a photographer, Buhari Tanko, are not just statistics; they represent individual lives, families, and dreams cut short.
This tragedy calls for a renewed focus on the safety protocols and driving standards within official convoys. Those driving in such convoys must be adequately trained and adhere strictly to road safety regulations to prevent such unfortunate incidents. The loss of any life is a profound tragedy, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure that such incidents are minimized.
As we mourn the loss of these individuals, our thoughts are with their families and loved ones. We also extend our wishes for a speedy recovery to those injured in the accident. Let this incident catalyze change, prompting us to prioritize safety and value every life on our roads.
Did You Know?
- Sokoto State, located in northwestern Nigeria, is known for its rich history and cultural heritage.
- The state is named after its capital, Sokoto, which was the centre of the Sokoto Caliphate, one of the largest empires in Africa during the 19th century.
- Sokoto State is predominantly agricultural, known for farming, fishing, and livestock rearing.
- The Usman Danfodiyo University in Sokoto, where the injured were treated, is one of Nigeria’s foremost universities, established in 1975.
- The state is home to the Sultan of Sokoto, considered one of Nigeria’s most influential Muslim leaders.