Tragic Bandit Raid in Plateau Kills Father and Son

In a harrowing incident, Durbi village in Shere district, Jos East local government area, witnessed a brutal attack by assailants, resulting in the tragic loss of a father and his son. This attack adds to the state’s ongoing turmoil following the devastating Christmas Eve attacks in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi local government areas, which claimed over 190 lives.
Markus Nyam, the Transition Implementation Committee chairman, confirmed the recent attack on Saturday night. He detailed how the community’s vigilantes courageously engaged the assailants, leading to the death of one attacker while the others fled. The Joint Security Task Force Operation Safe Haven responded promptly to the distress call, preventing further destruction.
Nigeria’s service chiefs, led by Chief of Defence Staff General Christopher Musa, visited the affected areas in a significant development. Accompanying him were Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, Chief of Air Staff Air Marshall Hassan Abubakar, Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, and Minister of State for Defence Bello Muhammed Matawalle. Dr Betta Edu, the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, joined them.
The Christmas attack left several houses ablaze, with attackers looting farm produce and destroying properties. Nearly 200 people lost their lives in the violence that spanned from December 23 to 26. The province, straddling the Muslim-majority north and mainly Christian south, has long been plagued by religious and ethnic tensions.
The aftermath of the attacks saw nearly 20,000 people, predominantly women and children, fleeing from around 20 villages in Bokkos and Barkin Ladi. They are currently sheltering in 23 camps established by the Red Cross.
Vice President Kashim Shettima, during his visit to the region, assured imminent aid. State Governor Caleb Mutfwang vowed to oversee the distribution personally, ensuring no misappropriation. Yuhanna Audu from NEMA confirmed that supplies were on their way, with distribution expected to commence within two days.
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed security agencies to intensify efforts to apprehend the culprits. The region, primarily northwest and central Nigeria, has long been terrorized by bandit militias and conflicts over natural resources, exacerbated by population growth and climate pressures. The jihadist conflict in northeastern Nigeria, involving Boko Haram and Islamic State-linked groups, continues to cause widespread devastation.
UN rights chief Volker Turk expressed deep alarm over the Christmas weekend attacks, emphasizing the urgent need to break the cycle of impunity and address the root causes of such violence.
Editorial:
As we reflect on the recent tragic events in Plateau State, it’s imperative to recognize Nigeria’s complex tapestry of challenges. The attack in Durbi village, resulting in the loss of a father and son, is not just a singular incident but a symptom of deeper societal issues. The recurring violence in Plateau State, particularly the devastating Christmas Eve attacks, highlights a persistent problem that requires a multifaceted approach.
The visit by Nigeria’s service chiefs to the affected areas is a commendable step, signalling a commitment to addressing the crisis. However, it’s crucial to go beyond mere appearances and implement practical long-term peace and stability strategies. The involvement of various government officials, including those responsible for humanitarian affairs, indicates a recognition of the need for a comprehensive response.
The plight of the nearly 20,000 displaced individuals taking refuge in Red Cross camps is a stark reminder of the human cost of these conflicts. The assurance of aid by Vice President Kashim Shettima and the proactive stance of State Governor Caleb Mutfwang are positive developments. Yet, the effectiveness of these measures will be judged by their impact on the ground.
The underlying causes of such violence, rooted in religious and ethnic tensions, resource competition, and the influence of extremist groups, must be addressed holistically. It’s about quelling the immediate violence and fostering an environment where diverse communities can coexist peacefully.
As a nation, we must rally together to support the victims and work towards a future where such tragedies are a thing of the past. The government’s role is crucial, but so is the participation of every Nigerian in promoting unity and understanding. Let’s strive for a Nigeria where peace prevails and the horrors of violence become a distant memory.
Did You Know?
- Plateau State, known as the “Home of Peace and Tourism,” is situated in Nigeria’s Middle Belt region, showcasing a diverse cultural and religious landscape.
- The Red Cross has been actively involved in humanitarian efforts in Nigeria, providing aid to victims of conflicts and natural disasters since its establishment in the country in 1960.
- Nigeria’s population is projected to surpass 400 million by 2050, making it the third most populous country in the world, which could intensify resource competition.
- The term “banditry” in Nigeria often refers to criminal activities such as kidnapping for ransom and cattle rustling, particularly in the northwestern and central regions.
- The Boko Haram insurgency, which began in 2009, has led to the displacement of about two million people and the creation of one of the world’s most significant humanitarian crises.