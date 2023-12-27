Tragic Blaze at Ex-PDP Chair’s Home in Akwa Ibom Claims Two Lives

In a heart-wrenching incident, the residence of the late Obong Udo Ekpenyong, former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Akwa Ibom State, was engulfed in flames. The tragic fire, which occurred on Christmas Eve in Ukanafun Local Government Area, claimed the lives of Mrs. Elizabeth Udo Ekpenyong, the widow of the late PDP chairman, and her sister, Ms. Ofonime Frank.
The sorrowful news was conveyed in a statement by Udeme Idiong, Secretary of the Transition Committee of the local government. While the cause of the inferno remains undisclosed, the community is enveloped in grief. Elder Godwin Ekpe JP, the Transition Committee chairman of Ukanafun LGA, has declared a seven-day mourning period for all residents from December 26, 2023, to January 1, 2024.
In a gesture of solidarity and respect for the bereaved, the council chairman, with the state government’s approval, has withdrawn Ukanafun’s participation in the upcoming Christmas Unplugged activities scheduled for December 28, 2023. The community, while mourning the loss, extends its deepest sympathies to the family of the deceased and prays for the souls of the departed.
Editorial:
In times of tragedy, such as the devastating fire at the home of the late Obong Udo Ekpenyong, we are reminded of the fragility of life and the importance of community solidarity. The loss of Mrs. Elizabeth Udo Ekpenyong and Ms. Ofonime Frank is not just a personal tragedy for their family; it is a loss for the entire Ukanafun community and, by extension, for all of us who value human connections.
As we reflect on this incident, it becomes clear that our response to such tragedies must go beyond mere words of condolence. It calls for a collective effort to support those in grief and take proactive measures to prevent similar incidents. The decision to observe a week of mourning and to withdraw from festive activities is a powerful demonstration of communal empathy and respect for the bereaved.
Let us use this moment to reaffirm our commitment to each other’s safety and well-being. Our community’s strength and compassion are shown through our actions in times of sorrow. As we mourn the loss of these two souls, let us also celebrate their lives and their impact on those around them. In doing so, we honour their memory and reinforce the bonds that hold our community together.
Did You Know?
- Akwa Ibom State, located in the coastal southern part of Nigeria, is known for its rich cultural heritage and is often called the ‘Land of Promise’.
- Ukanafun Local Government Area, where the tragic incident occurred, is known for its agricultural activities, particularly palm oil production.
- The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been a major political party in Nigeria since the end of military rule in 1999.
- Christmas Eve, the day of the tragic fire, is traditionally a time of celebration and family gatherings in many parts of the world, including Nigeria.
- Fire safety awareness and measures are crucial in residential areas, especially during festive seasons when the risk of fire incidents often increases.