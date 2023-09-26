Tragic Electrocution in Lagos: Two Siblings Lost, Mother Hospitalised

In a heart-wrenching incident in the Mushin area of Lagos State, two siblings, a 10-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy, tragically died of electrocution. The incident occurred when the children, after returning from school, tried to turn on the television.
It is believed that the parents were either away or inside another room when the tragedy struck. Upon discovering her children’s lifeless bodies, the mother fainted from shock.
She is currently hospitalised, battling for her life.
Eyewitnesses from the area shared their accounts of the incident. Toyosi, a resident, described the event as devastating.
She mentioned that the girl got electrocuted while trying to turn on the TV. Unaware of what had happened to his sister, her younger brother touched her and was electrocuted.
The two children remained in that position until the electricity was cut off, after which they collapsed.
Another resident revealed that the grieving mother had a third child, whom she was breastfeeding when the tragic incident took the lives of her two older children.
Editorial:
The tragic electrocution of two young siblings in Lagos is a stark reminder of the dangers lurking in our homes. Such incidents highlight the importance of electrical safety, especially in households with young children.
Parents and guardians must be vigilant and ensure that electrical appliances and outlets are safe and childproof.
Furthermore, the emotional trauma experienced by the mother is unimaginable. The loss of two children in such a sudden and tragic manner is a pain no parent should ever endure.
It underscores the need for community support and mental health services for those affected by such tragedies.
Electrical safety awareness campaigns and community outreach programmes can play a vital role in preventing such incidents in the future.
Authorities and communities must unite and ensure that every household knows the potential dangers and takes necessary precautions.
Did You Know?
- Electrocution is one of the leading causes of household accidents worldwide.
- Childproofing electrical outlets can significantly reduce the risk of electrocution in homes.
- Regular inspection of electrical appliances and wiring can help identify potential hazards.
- First aid knowledge, especially CPR, can save lives during electrical accidents.
- Community awareness programmes play a vital role in educating people about electrical safety.