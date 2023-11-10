Tragic End for ‘Mummy Calm Down’ Boy’s Mother; Husband Detained

The Edo State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of the husband of Mrs Toluige Olokoobi, the mother of the “mummy calm down” boy, following her tragic suicide. The news of Olokoobi’s death was first reported by a user on social media, who claimed to be present at the scene in Benin.
The social media user described the heartbreaking scene, revealing that Olokoobi committed suicide in front of her one-year-old son. Olokoobi, who worked as a medicine distributor, left behind three children, including Oreofeoluwa Lawal-Babalola, known from the viral “mummy calm down” video.
A resident confirmed the incident, adding that Olokoobi’s husband, a taxi driver and car dealer, discovered her hanging with a rope around her neck. He immediately alerted neighbours, who accompanied him to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Chidi Nwabuzor, spokesperson for the Edo State Police Command, informed BBC Pidgin that the husband has been detained for questioning. He stated that the husband is currently with the police and will soon be transferred to the State CID for further investigation.
The family gained public attention in 2020 when Oreofeoluwa’s video pleading with his mother, saying “Mummy be calming down,” went viral. This led to a meeting with Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who commended the boy’s courage and composure.
Editorial
The tragic demise of Mrs Toluige Olokoobi, mother of the “mummy calm down” boy, is a sombre reminder of the hidden struggles many face behind closed doors. Her suicide, leaving behind three young children, including a viral sensation, is a heart-wrenching event that raises serious questions about mental health awareness and support in Nigeria.
This incident underscores the critical need for accessible mental health services and support systems, especially for individuals facing personal and professional pressures. The fact that Mrs Olokoobi chose to end her life in such a manner, in the presence of her young child, speaks volumes about the depth of her despair and the absence of adequate support.
As a society, there is an urgent need to destigmatize mental health issues and provide platforms where individuals can seek help without fear of judgment or reprisal. The role of family, friends, and community in providing a supportive network cannot be overstated. It is crucial to create an environment where people feel comfortable sharing their struggles and seeking assistance.
Mrs. Olokoobi’s tragic end is a wake-up call for increased awareness and action in the realm of mental health in Nigeria. It is a call to action for government agencies, non-profit organizations, and society at large to prioritize mental health and provide the necessary support to those in need.
Did You Know?
- Mental Health in Nigeria: Mental health issues are a growing concern in Nigeria, with many individuals lacking access to adequate support and treatment.
- Stigma and Awareness: There is a significant stigma attached to mental health in Nigeria, leading to underreporting and a lack of awareness about mental health conditions.
- Suicide Rates: Nigeria has seen an increase in suicide rates in recent years, highlighting the need for better mental health services and support.
- Viral Sensations: The story of the “mummy calm down” boy illustrates how viral fame can bring unexpected pressures and challenges to individuals and their families.
- Support Systems: The importance of strong support systems, including family, friends, and mental health professionals, is crucial in helping individuals cope with life’s challenges.