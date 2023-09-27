Tragic Family Feud: Son Recounts Mother’s Deadly Assault on Father in Ondo

In a shocking incident in Ondo town, Ondo State, a 12-year-old boy, Ibukun Solomon, has described the harrowing moment when his mother, Tayelolu, fatally assaulted his father, Felix, with a pestle during his sleep. This violent act reportedly followed a minor disagreement between the couple.
Sources revealed that the couple had been experiencing ongoing disputes, with Tayelolu frequently threatening to end her husband’s life and then flee.
Recounting the tragic event, Ibukun shared with journalists that his father chose to rest on a chair after a brief altercation on the day of the incident. Seizing the moment, Tayelolu struck him multiple times with a pestle.
Realising the gravity of her actions, as Felix became unresponsive, she concealed the weapon and fled the scene. Alerted by Ibukun, Residents rushed Felix to a hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.
The couple had three children, with Ibukun being the youngest.
A deceased relative expressed deep sorrow over the incident, mentioning that the family had tried to mediate and resolve the couple’s frequent conflicts, but to no avail. He emphasised that Tayelolu’s threats to harm her husband had been known, but they never anticipated she would act on them.
The police are currently looking for the absconding Tayelolu, intending to charge her with murder.
Editorial:
The heart-wrenching incident in Ondo town is a grim reminder of domestic disputes’ devastating consequences on families, especially children. While disagreements are a natural part of relationships, they should never escalate to violence.
The tragic death of Felix Solomon, allegedly at the hands of his wife, underscores the urgent need for effective conflict resolution mechanisms and support systems for couples facing marital challenges. Communities and relevant agencies must provide counselling and intervention services to families in crisis.
Additionally, creating awareness about the dangers of domestic violence and the importance of seeking help can prevent such tragic outcomes. Children like Ibukun, who witness such traumatic events, need immediate psychological support to cope with the emotional scars.
As a society, it’s our responsibility to ensure that homes remain safe havens for all members.
Did You Know?
- Domestic violence is a global issue, affecting millions of people regardless of age, gender, or socio-economic status.
- Studies indicate that children who witness domestic violence are more likely to experience emotional and behavioural problems.
- Conflict resolution and communication skills can prevent disagreements from escalating into violence.
- Many countries have helplines and shelters specifically designed to assist victims of domestic violence.
- Early intervention and counselling can significantly reduce the risk of violent incidents in households facing frequent disputes.