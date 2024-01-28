Tragic Ied Blast In Borno Kills Six Schoolchildren

In a heart-wrenching incident in Gubio town, Borno State, six pupils from the Tsangaya Quranic Centre lost their lives due to an explosion of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED). The tragedy struck on Saturday when a metal scavenger, unaware of the danger, collected the IED along with other scrap metals. The device, which had remained undetonated among the collected items, exploded around 2 pm near the Tsangaya school, resulting in the death of the children and causing severe injuries to others.
This incident highlights the risks associated with metal scavenging, an activity banned in Borno State since July 2023 by Governor Babagana Zulum. The prohibition was enforced following reports of vandalism in abandoned communities and the dangers scavengers faced, including insurgent attacks. Despite the ban, the tragic event underscores the persistent threat posed by unexploded ordnances in conflict-affected areas.
The region continues to grapple with the insurgency of Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), known for their tactics of ambushes and landmine placements. Just two weeks before this incident, two repentant Boko Haram insurgents were killed by an IED in Damboa LGA, highlighting the ongoing security challenges in the area. The recent increase in landmine explosions along highways has raised security concerns, particularly with the frequent travels of Governor Zulum in the region.
The devastating impact of jihadist violence in Nigeria has claimed over 40,000 lives since 2009 and displaced around two million people from their homes, illustrating the profound human cost of the conflict.
Editorial:
The recent tragedy in Gubio, Borno State, where an IED killed six innocent children, is a stark reminder of the lingering dangers in conflict zones, even in times of relative calm. The incident not only highlights the perils faced by communities living in such areas but also raises critical questions about the measures in place to ensure public safety.
The ban on metal scavenging by Governor Babagana Zulum was a step towards mitigating risks, yet this incident shows that more needs to be done. It underscores the importance of comprehensive demining efforts and public awareness campaigns about the dangers of unexploded ordnances. The local government and security agencies must work together to identify and safely dispose of these deadly remnants of conflict.
Furthermore, this tragedy brings to light the broader issue of the ongoing insurgency in the region. Despite efforts to combat groups like Boko Haram and ISWAP, their continued attacks and tactics, such as planting IEDs, pose a constant threat to civilians. This calls for a renewed focus on security strategies that not only target insurgents but also prioritize the protection of vulnerable communities.
As we mourn the loss of young lives, we must reflect on the long-term solutions needed to bring lasting peace and stability to the region. This includes addressing the root causes of the insurgency, providing support for displaced populations, and ensuring that children, the most vulnerable victims of conflict, are protected and have access to safe education.
The tragedy in Gubio is a painful reminder of the ongoing challenges in the fight against insurgency in Nigeria. It is a call to action for all stakeholders to intensify efforts to safeguard lives and restore the region’s peace.
Did You Know?
- Gubio town, where the tragic incident occurred, is located in the northeastern part of Nigeria, a region heavily affected by insurgency.
- The Tsangaya system is a traditional Quranic education system prevalent in northern Nigeria.
- Borno State, the site of the incident, has been at the epicentre of the Boko Haram insurgency since its emergence in 2009.
- Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) have been a standard weapon used by insurgent groups in the region.
- The conflict in northeastern Nigeria has led to one of the most significant humanitarian crises in Africa, with millions displaced and in need of assistance.