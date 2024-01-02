Tragic Road Accident on Kaduna-Zaria Expressway Claims Six Lives

A tragic road accident on the Kaduna-Zaria expressway has resulted in the death of six people, with 11 others sustaining injuries. The incident occurred near the Aliko filling station and was reported by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Kaduna Sector Commander Kabir Nadabo. The accident took place on Tuesday at around 06:25.
Nadabo attributed the cause of the accident to speeding and dangerous driving, which led to a temporary halt in traffic movement. The FRSC team from Zebra 35 Rigachikun responded promptly to the scene for rescue operations. The initial investigation revealed that 23 people were involved in the crash. The Toyota bus was travelling from Ilesha to Batsari in Katsina State when the driver, reportedly at high speed, lost control and collided with another vehicle.
The FRSC noted that most road traffic crashes on this highway were caused by motorists from outside Kaduna state, often due to fatigue. As the lead agency in transport management and road safety, the FRSC expressed sorrow over this avoidable incident and reiterated its commitment to saving lives and properties. The Corps emphasized creating awareness about road safety and ethical road culture.
As a critical corridor, Kaduna state has established safety measures to guide transporters, especially during the festive season. The FRSC called on stakeholders, particularly transport unions, to advocate for safe driving practices among their drivers. The Corps is also liaising with media outlets to inform the public about the dangers of dangerous driving, overloading, driving with worn-out tyres, and fatigue from long journeys.
The FRSC had previously cautioned motorists against overloading and dangerous driving, including night driving. Corps Marshal Dauda Biu, during a special patrol along the Zuba-Kaduna Expressway, emphasized that adherence to traffic rules and regulations is essential for safer highways and smooth traffic flow.
Editorial
The recent road accident on the Kaduna-Zaria expressway, which tragically claimed six lives, is a stark reminder of the critical importance of road safety. This incident underscores the devastating consequences of speeding and dangerous driving, which are preventable yet continue to be significant causes of road accidents.
The FRSC’s response and subsequent investigation into this accident highlight the ongoing challenges in ensuring road safety, particularly on busy highways like the Kaduna-Zaria expressway. The fact that non-local drivers cause most accidents on this route suggests a need for broader awareness and education about road safety across different regions.
This tragedy also brings to light the issue of driver fatigue, a less-discussed but equally dangerous factor in road accidents. Long-distance drivers, in particular, must be made aware of fatigue risks and the importance of taking regular breaks during long journeys.
The FRSC’s efforts in advocating for safe driving practices and collaborating with transport unions and media outlets are commendable steps towards reducing road accidents. However, there is a need for collective action from all stakeholders, including drivers, passengers, and policymakers, to create a safer road environment.
As we mourn the loss of lives in this tragic incident, we all must take responsibility for road safety. Adhering to traffic rules, driving responsibly, and being vigilant on the roads are not just legal obligations but moral imperatives to protect our lives and those of others.
Did You Know?
- The Kaduna-Zaria expressway is one of the major highways in Nigeria, connecting the northern and southern parts of the country.
- Speeding is one of the leading causes of road traffic accidents worldwide.
- The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) was established in 1988 to reduce road accidents and fatalities in Nigeria.
- Driver fatigue is a significant factor in many road accidents, often caused by long hours of driving without adequate rest.
- Road traffic accidents are a leading cause of death and injury globally, with low- and middle-income countries disproportionately affected.