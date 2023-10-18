UNILORIN Student Takes Own Life After N500,000 Loan to Online Acquaintance

Sanni Hameedat, a 20-year-old student at the University of Ilorin, tragically ended her life after lending N500,000 to a male acquaintance she met on Snapchat. As reported by Rubiks, the management of her private hostel, Hameedat was participating in her SIWES programme when the incident occurred. The management believes her suicide was linked to financial pressures from loan apps and her inability to recover the loan sum.
Hameedat’s decision to lend the money was driven by compassion when the Snapchat contact claimed his mother was suffering from breast cancer and urgently needed N500,000. Wanting to help, Hameedat gave him half of the N1 million she was holding for her mother. However, when the time came to return the money, the individual severed all ties. In a desperate attempt to replace the missing funds, Hameedat borrowed from various loan apps, accumulating N450,000 and adding her savings of N50,000.
The situation took a tragic turn when Hameedat consumed a bottle of the pesticide known as Sniper. Her roommate discovered her in distress, foaming at the mouth and vomiting. Despite being rushed to UITH, Hameedat’s life could not be saved.
While the Dean, the Student Affairs Unit, Prof M.T. Yakubu, and the Head of Corporate Affairs, Kunle Akogun, were unavailable for comments due to the ongoing 37th and 38th combined convocation ceremony, the Student Union President, Ologundudu Adesunkanmi, confirmed the incident and expressed his condolences.
Editorial:
The tragic loss of Sanni Hameedat, a promising young student, underscores the profound impact of financial pressures and the dangers of online interactions with strangers. While the allure of social media platforms like Snapchat offers a chance for connection, it also presents risks, especially when financial transactions are involved.
We must address the increasing pressures young individuals face, both financially and emotionally. The ease with which one can borrow money from online platforms, combined with the lack of financial literacy, can lead to dire consequences. Educational institutions, parents, and society at large need to equip the youth with the skills to navigate these challenges.
Moreover, the story serves as a stark reminder of the importance of mental health support. Universities and communities must have robust support systems in place, ensuring that individuals facing crises have avenues for help.
Did You Know?
- The University of Ilorin, established in 1975, is one of Nigeria’s leading higher education institutions.
- Snapchat, the platform where Hameedat met the individual, has over 500 million monthly active users globally.
- Financial scams on social media platforms have been on the rise, with many fraudsters taking advantage of unsuspecting users.
- SIWES, where Hameedat was participating, stands for Students Industrial Work Experience Scheme, a skills training programme designed for Nigerian tertiary students.
- The World Health Organization reports that close to 800,000 people die due to suicide every year, making it a significant public health concern.