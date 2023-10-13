Union Demands Justice for Slain Bolt and Uber Drivers

The Amalgamated Union of app-based transporters of Nigeria has expressed its profound grief and outrage over the brutal and continuous killing of its members in various parts of the country, particularly following the alleged murder of three members in Port Harcourt and another in Galadimawa, Abuja, all occurring on a single Wednesday.
The union, in a statement, detailed that the Port Harcourt incident involved three members working with the Bolt app, who were subjected to what seems to be coordinated attacks between 7.30 pm and 10 pm on the same day.
The union highlighted the tragic death of a driver, Emmanuel Daniel, who was murdered and his vehicle stolen, while Roland Asuru and John Okon were both fatally shot, and their cars were snatched by suspected robbers.
The union has described the situation as “pathetic and unacceptable,” lamenting that within two days, four of its members were lost and seven cars were stolen while providing essential services to the public, attributing these tragic events to insufficient security measures and intelligence to prevent such deadly attacks.
The statement further criticised the app companies for their refusal to implement more stringent security measures, such as requiring a National Identification Number (NIN) for all passengers before they can book a ride on the app, despite the union’s repeated calls for such measures.
Editorial
The heart-wrenching incidents of the brutal killings of Bolt and Uber drivers in Nigeria, particularly the recent tragic events in Port Harcourt and Abuja, cast a dark shadow over the safety and security of app-based transporters in the country.
The union’s outcry and demand for justice not only echo the pain and fear that permeate this sector but also highlight a glaring deficiency in the security apparatus and operational protocols of app-based transport companies.
The loss of four members and seven vehicles within a mere two days is not just a statistic; it is a chilling reminder of the dangers that these drivers navigate daily while providing essential services to the public.
We believe that the call for enhanced security measures, particularly the mandatory provision of the National Identification Number (NIN) for all app users, is not just valid but urgently imperative.
The government, app companies, and relevant stakeholders must converge to formulate and implement robust security protocols that safeguard the lives and properties of these drivers.
In light of this, we advocate for an immediate, thorough investigation into these tragic incidents, swift justice for the victims, and the implementation of fortified operational and security protocols that shield app-based transporters from such horrific incidents in the future.
Did You Know?
- The concept of ride-sharing and app-based transportation services, like Uber and Bolt, originated in the United States and has now proliferated globally, including in Nigeria.
- App-based transport services have been lauded for providing flexible employment opportunities and enhancing ease of movement for urban dwellers.
- However, drivers of these app-based transport services globally have often raised concerns about safety and security, especially during night-time operations.
- In various countries, there have been initiatives and innovations aimed at enhancing the safety of both drivers and passengers in app-based transport services, such as in-app emergency buttons and ride-tracking features.
- The National Identification Number (NIN) in Nigeria is issued by the National Identity Management Commission and is intended to be a permanent national identifier.