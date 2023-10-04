Yenagoa’s Extended Blackout Traced to Fatal Auto Crash

The Managing Director of the Bayelsa Electricity Company Limited, Mr Olice Kemenanabo, has linked the ongoing power outage in Yenagoa and surrounding areas to a tragic car accident that transpired in the Opolo area of the state capital a fortnight ago.
The mishap, which claimed two lives, involved a vehicle colliding with an electric pole and damaging several others, thereby disrupting the electricity supply and leaving consumers in distress. Kemenanabo, who also chairs the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company, conveyed this in a statement released to journalists on Tuesday.
He expressed his condolences and stated:
“The current blackout in parts of Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital and environs, is a result of a vehicle that crashed into and damaged several electric poles in the Opolo area of Yenagoa. Two lives were reportedly lost due to the crash.”
The accident triggered a fault that extended into the 132/33kV Transmission Substation at Gbarain, causing a fire that destroyed the 33kv feeder switchgear, protection, control systems, and other vital electrical equipment. This substantial damage has plunged the state into darkness, which is deeply regrettable.
Kemenanabo highlighted that the damaged transmission substation was not under state jurisdiction.
However, Governor Douye Diri has instructed the state Ministry of Power and the management of the BECL to liaise with the Transmission Company of Nigeria, the asset owners, and other relevant agencies to swiftly assess the situation and restore supply as promptly as possible.
He urged residents to remain calm and assured them that the state is collaborating with the Federal Ministry of Power, TCN, and other pertinent agencies to reinstate power supply to the affected regions.
Editorial
The prolonged blackout in Yenagoa, attributed to a fatal car crash, underscores the fragility of the infrastructure that supports our daily lives and the imperative for robust, resilient systems.
It is a stark reminder that while accidents are unforeseen, the impact cascades far beyond the immediate vicinity, affecting myriad aspects of daily life, from businesses to households. The incident not only highlights the need for enhanced road safety but also underscores the critical importance of having robust, fail-safe mechanisms in place for essential services like electricity.
We believe that this incident should catalyze a thorough review and enhancement of the state’s infrastructure resilience and emergency response mechanisms. It is imperative that the government, in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, explores and implements strategies to safeguard critical infrastructure against unforeseen disruptions.
It is crucial to establish and communicate clear contingency plans to manage and mitigate the impact of such disruptions when they occur, ensuring that citizens are not unduly inconvenienced and that normalcy can be restored at the earliest.
Did You Know?
- Yenagoa is the capital city of Bayelsa State in southern Nigeria, situated in the heart of the Niger Delta.
- The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) is responsible for distributing electricity in four states of Nigeria, namely Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, and Rivers States.
- Nigeria has been grappling with power supply challenges for several years, with issues such as infrastructure decay, vandalism, and management inefficiencies often cited as major contributors.
- The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) is responsible for transmitting electricity from generation companies to distribution companies in the country.
- Bayelsa State, with its capital as Yenagoa, is renowned for its rich cultural heritage and is a major hub for oil and gas exploration and production in Nigeria.