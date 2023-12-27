61% Spike in Intercity Bus Travel Costs, Reports National Bureau of Statistics

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has reported a significant 61.27% increase in the costs of intercity bus travel as of November compared to the same period in the previous year. According to the NBS Transport Fare Watch report, the average fare for intercity bus journeys per drop reached N6,206.53 in November 2023, a substantial rise from N3,848.48 in November 2022.
The report also highlighted a month-on-month increase of 5.45% in bus fares, from N5,885.68 in October 2023 to N6,206.53 in November 2023. In contrast, the average fare for bus journeys within cities per drop decreased by 6.23% from N1,117.30 in October to N1,047.63 in November. However, this fare still represents a 64.44% increase yearly from N637.10 in November 2022.
The report further detailed changes in other modes of transportation. Air travel fares increased 3.24% month-on-month, with the average fare for specified routes reaching N81,334.05 in November. This fare is 11.01% higher than in November of the previous year. Motorcycle (Okada) transportation fares decreased by 6.74% month-on-month but showed a slight year-on-year increase of 3.07%. Water transport fares decreased by 3.08% from the previous month but increased by 34.42% compared to November 2022.
Editorial:
The recent report from the National Bureau of Statistics, showing a significant rise in intercity bus travel costs, clearly indicates the evolving dynamics in our transportation sector. This 61.27% increase is not just a statistic; it reflects the actual impact on the daily lives of our citizens, particularly those who rely on public transportation for their daily commutes.
While the decrease in intra-city travel costs offers a slight respite, the overall trend points to a challenging scenario for commuters. This situation calls for a comprehensive review of our transportation policies and infrastructure. We must explore sustainable solutions that address the immediate concerns of affordability and look at the long-term viability of our public transport systems.
Investing in efficient and affordable public transportation is essential for our society’s economic and social well-being. It’s time for us to find innovative ways to make travel more accessible and less burdensome for everyone. Let’s work towards a future where transportation is not a luxury but a reliable and affordable service for all.
Did You Know?
- The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) is Nigeria’s primary agency for collecting, analyzing, and disseminating statistical information.
- Nigeria has one of the largest road networks in West Africa, with intercity buses being a popular mode of transportation for long-distance travel.
- The term ‘Okada’ in Nigeria refers to motorcycle taxis, named after a now-defunct local airline due to their ability to navigate through traffic quickly.
- Nigeria’s diverse geography, from coastal regions to inland areas, makes water transport a vital part of the country’s transportation network.
- Various factors, including fuel prices, maintenance costs, and infrastructural developments, can significantly influence the cost of transportation in Nigeria.