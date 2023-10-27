CNG-Powered Buses to Reduce Transportation Costs for Nigerians, Says Minister

Wale Edun, the Minister of Finance and Co-ordinating Minister of the Economy has announced that the introduction of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) powered buses will lead to reduced transportation costs for Nigerians. This development was shared in a statement by Stephen Kilebi, the Director of Press and Public Relations at the Ministry of Finance, on Thursday.
During a town hall meeting in Abuja with the Ministry’s management and staff, Edun emphasised the need for their support to fulfil the objectives set by the Bola Tinubu-led administration. The meeting aimed to discuss strategies to achieve the Ministry’s goals aligned with the current administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.
Edun also highlighted the administration’s commitment to staff welfare and efficient service delivery. He mentioned that the introduction of CNG buses is one of the measures to alleviate the impact of the fuel subsidy removal. With these buses, Nigerians can expect to pay less for transportation.
As part of the efforts to mitigate the effects of fuel subsidy removal, there are plans to invest N100bn in acquiring 3,000 units of 20-seater CNG-fuelled buses. In August, Tinubu initiated the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative, aiming to introduce over 11,500 new CNG-enabled vehicles and 55,000 CNG conversion kits for existing petrol-dependent vehicles.
Editorial:
The move to introduce Compressed Natural Gas-powered buses is a commendable step towards addressing the transportation challenges faced by many Nigerians. With the removal of fuel subsidies, there’s an urgent need for sustainable and affordable alternatives. CNG, being a cleaner and more economical fuel option, can play a pivotal role in transforming the nation’s transportation landscape.
However, while the introduction of CNG buses is a positive development, it’s essential to ensure that the infrastructure to support this transition is in place. This includes CNG refuelling stations, maintenance facilities, and training for drivers and technicians. A holistic approach, encompassing infrastructure development, public awareness, and policy support, is crucial for the successful adoption of CNG as a mainstream transportation fuel.
Did You Know?
- Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) is a cleaner alternative to petrol and diesel, producing fewer greenhouse gas emissions.
- CNG is stored under high pressure, making it compact and suitable for use in vehicles.
- The use of CNG can lead to significant cost savings for consumers due to its lower price compared to traditional fuels.
- Several countries around the world have adopted CNG as a primary transportation fuel, leading to reduced pollution levels.
- The global CNG vehicle market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by environmental concerns and economic benefits.