Deteriorating Oshodi Bus Terminal Sparks Outcry from Users

The Oshodi Bus Terminal I in Lagos State, a multi-million naira facility, faces criticism. Commercial drivers and passengers have raised concerns about the deteriorating state of its infrastructure.
The terminal between the Lagos-Apapa Expressway and the Agege Motor Road began operations in May 2019. It comprises three sections: Terminals 1, 2, and 3. Terminal 1 is designated for interstate transportation, catering to various regions.
Despite its modern design, including loading bays, ticketing stands, and restrooms, the terminal’s maintenance has been questionable. Observations revealed damaged pipes, unclean toilets, and a generally unkempt environment.
Users claim that the private agency responsible for upkeep has neglected essential maintenance.
Drivers, including Friday Obara and Solomon, highlighted the unsanitary conditions. They particularly pointed out the toilets, which they described as almost unusable due to their state.
Passengers echoed these sentiments, urging the government to intervene and ensure better maintenance.
In response, Abdulhafiz Toriola, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, acknowledged the concerns. He mentioned that a private facility manager oversees the terminal’s maintenance.
The ministry plans to address the issues and ensure improvements.
Editorial
A Testament to Neglect: The Oshodi Bus Terminal’s Decline
The Oshodi Bus Terminal once hailed as a symbol of modern infrastructure in Lagos, now stands as a testament to neglect. Its rapid deterioration barely four years after its inauguration raises questions about Nigeria’s sustainability of public infrastructure projects.
While establishing such a facility is commendable, its maintenance is equally crucial. A lack of upkeep tarnishes the state’s image and poses health and safety risks to its users.
The complaints from drivers and passengers are about comfort, basic hygiene, and safety.
The Lagos State government needs to address these concerns promptly. Regular inspections, strict oversight of maintenance agencies, and feedback mechanisms for users can ensure that such facilities remain in top condition.
After all, infrastructure is not just about building; it’s about sustaining.
Did You Know?
- The Oshodi Bus Terminal was designed to be a hub for interstate transportation in Lagos.
- Modern bus terminals can significantly reduce traffic congestion by providing organized boarding and alighting points.
- Proper maintenance of public facilities can extend their lifespan and reduce long-term costs.
- The Oshodi area is one of the busiest in Lagos, making the terminal’s role even more critical.
- Public feedback can be a valuable tool in ensuring the upkeep of public facilities.