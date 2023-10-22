Economic Strain Forces E-hailing Drivers to Sell Cars, Says Association

E-hailing drivers, represented by the Amalgamated Union of App-based Transporters of Nigeria (AUATWON), have expressed their concerns over the rising job losses among their ranks due to the withdrawal of investors. The union highlighted that the nation’s challenging economic conditions are prompting vehicle owners to sell their cars.
In a discussion with Yohaig NG, AUATWON’s spokesperson, Jossy Olawale, mentioned that the escalating petrol prices and maintenance expenses are making it tough for investors.
“Many investors, after purchasing cars for drivers, are struggling to keep up. They’re selling their vehicles and exiting the business. This trend is causing a daily reduction in the number of drivers, leading to job losses for many,” Olawale explained.
He further added:
“On numerous platforms, we observe drivers seeking cars because their vehicle owners have pulled out, unable to handle the present circumstances. The challenge is, when a car breaks down, the savings accumulated over three months might not suffice for its repair.”
Olawale also touched upon the government’s role, stating, “We’ve been urging the government to assist us with the alternative CNG they’ve been discussing. The removal of subsidies and the rise in fuel prices have hit us the hardest.”
Back in June, the union had protested against the high commission rates imposed by Uber and Bolt, especially given the rise in petrol prices, which affected their earnings. They also sought better protection for drivers due to increasing attacks and fatalities in certain regions.
Olawale commented on the current scenario, noting that no significant changes have been made regarding the commission, and the security situation has deteriorated. He emphasised the need for better data collection and government regulation in the sector.
We, at Yohaig NG, believe that the challenges faced by e-hailing drivers are a reflection of the broader economic issues plaguing our nation. The fact that vehicle owners are compelled to sell their cars paints a grim picture of the state of our economy. It’s not just about the drivers or the investors; it’s about the ripple effect this has on families, communities, and the nation at large.
The government’s role in this cannot be understated. While the global economic downturn has played its part, local policies, or the lack thereof, have exacerbated the situation. The removal of fuel subsidies, although a contentious issue, has had a direct impact on the common man, and in this case, the e-hailing drivers.
It’s essential for the government to not only acknowledge these challenges but to actively seek solutions. The introduction of alternative fuels like CNG could be a step in the right direction, but it requires swift action. Additionally, the safety of these drivers, who are an integral part of our urban transportation system, cannot be compromised. Proper regulations, transparent data collection, and stringent safety measures are the need of the hour.
- E-hailing services like Uber and Bolt have transformed urban transportation globally, offering a convenient alternative to traditional taxis.
- Nigeria has one of the fastest-growing e-hailing markets in Africa, with Lagos being a major hub.
- The global e-hailing market is projected to reach $120 billion by 2025.
- Safety concerns in the e-hailing industry are not unique to Nigeria. Many countries are grappling with ensuring driver and passenger safety.
- Alternative fuels like CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) are considered more environmentally friendly and can reduce fuel costs by up to 50%.