Lagos Blue Rail Line Back on Track, Aims for 74 Trips Daily by November

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has emphasised that the Blue Rail Line tracks are not to be used as a marketplace. This statement came as he announced the resumption of the Blue Line Rail, which had been briefly halted over the weekend.
Sanwo-Olu expressed his delight in sharing that the LRMT Blue Line has increased its daily trips from 12 to 54. This number is projected to reach 74 daily trips by the end of November, thanks to the efforts of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority.
The governor highlighted that the first trip commences at 6:30 a.m., and with the introduction of the Cowry Card and available discounts, commuters can now plan their journeys and expenses more efficiently. Sanwo-Olu also took the opportunity to caution the public against accessing the rail tracks for any unauthorised activities, reiterating that the tracks are not a marketplace.
In related news, the Lagos State Government gave the green light for the reopening of the Mile 12 International Market, which had been sealed off last Friday. The decision followed a comprehensive assessment of the market’s adherence to environmental standards and waste management practices.
Editorial:
The resumption of the Blue Rail Line in Lagos is a testament to the state’s commitment to improving transportation and easing the daily commute for its residents.
Efficient public transport systems are the backbone of any thriving metropolis, and Lagos, with its ever-growing population, is no exception. The increase in daily trips and the introduction of the Cowry Card are commendable steps towards enhancing the commuting experience.
However, while these developments are positive, it’s essential to ensure that safety remains paramount. The governor’s warning against using the rail tracks as a marketplace underscores the need for public awareness and adherence to safety guidelines.
We urge the state government to continue its efforts in not only expanding the transport network but also in educating the public on the importance of safety and responsible usage.
Did You Know?
- The Blue Rail Line is part of Lagos State’s urban rail project aimed at addressing the city’s transportation challenges.
- The Cowry Card is an electronic ticketing system introduced to make fare payments more convenient for commuters.
- Lagos, being one of the most populous cities in Africa, faces significant transportation challenges, making projects like the Blue Rail Line crucial.
- The Mile 12 International Market is one of the largest foodstuff markets in West Africa.
- Efficient public transport systems can significantly reduce traffic congestion, leading to a decrease in pollution levels.