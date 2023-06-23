LAMATA Announces August Start for Lagos Blue Line Rail Passenger Operations

The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) has announced that the first phase of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit Blue Line rail system is set to commence passenger operations in August.
This announcement was made during a business/investors forum in Lagos, where LAMATA also revealed opportunities for investors in bus and rail advertising.
The Managing Director of LAMATA, Mrs Abimbola Akinajo, confirmed that testing processes are being finalised in preparation for the entire passenger operations.
She also mentioned that the first phase of the LRMT Red Line, from Agbado to Oyingbo, is nearing completion and is expected to commence testing and passenger operations around August 2023.
LAMATA’s Technical Adviser, Osa Konyeha, highlighted that the state government is seeking investors to develop the Abule Egba-Sango Tollgate Bus Rapid Transit corridor and the Oworonsoki-Apapa BRT.
He also mentioned opportunities for investors in the refurbishment of 300 non-operational buses and the transition to cleaner energy.
Editorial
The upcoming launch of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit Blue Line is a significant milestone in improving public transportation in Lagos.
This development promises to ease commuting within the city and presents an opportunity for investors in the transport sector.
However, as we celebrate this achievement, it is essential to ensure that the new rail system is accessible and affordable for all Lagosians.
The government and LAMATA must work together to set fair and reasonable fares considering the average Lagosian’s economic realities.
Furthermore, the government’s call for investors to refurbish non-operational buses and the transition to cleaner energy is a step in the right direction.
It is an opportunity to modernise Lagos’ public transportation system and make it more sustainable.
Did You Know?
- Lagos is the most populous city in Nigeria, with an estimated population of over 14 million.
- The Lagos Rail Mass Transit system is the first urban rail system in West Africa.
- The Blue Line is expected to carry 400,000 passengers daily, with a capacity for up to 700,000 passengers.
