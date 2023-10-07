Mc Oluomo Ascends As Acting Chairman Of Nurtw South West

Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, has been appointed as the acting chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in the South West, Zone 2, during the quadrennial Congress. The delegates also appealed to the governments of Ondo, Oyo, and Osun States to permit the union to resume activities in their motor parks.
Ex-NURTW National Treasurer, Nasiru Komolafe, who presided over the congress, stated that MC Oluomo, the Deputy Chairman of the zone, will act as chairman pending the election of a substantive chairman.
Komolafe urged governments where the union’s activities have been proscribed to reconsider their decision, highlighting that the position of NURTW National President has been zoned to the South West.
He explained, “We are supposed to have six states in Zone 2, South West, but unfortunately we have only two states where NURTW is currently operating. By virtue of the NURTW constitution, we can’t conduct a zonal election with just two states out of six.”
The congress agreed to postpone the zonal Congress to 19th October 2023 due to the inability to form a quorum with the existing states.
Editorial
The appointment of MC Oluomo as the acting chairman of the NURTW in the South West is a pivotal moment that brings to the forefront the myriad of challenges and controversies that have historically enveloped the union.
The NURTW, a body that should ostensibly focus on the welfare and professional development of road transport workers, has often found itself embroiled in political machinations and, at times, violent confrontations. We must reflect on the implications of these dynamics and how they shape the operations and public perception of the union.
The appeal to allow the NURTW to resume operations in several states underscores a tension between maintaining order and facilitating the legitimate activities of a union that, despite its challenges, plays a crucial role in the transport sector.
The union’s activities and leadership transitions should ideally be smooth and non-contentious, yet they are often mired in complexities that reflect deeper socio-political undercurrents. The union needs to navigate these waters with a commitment to transparency, order, and the genuine welfare of its members.
Governments and the union must find a balanced and constructive path forward, ensuring that the NURTW can operate in a manner that is both beneficial to its members and devoid of the controversies that have plagued it in the past.
The union, in turn, must commit to conducting its affairs with the utmost integrity, ensuring that its activities and leadership transitions are in the best interests of its members and the society at large.
Did You Know?
- The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) is one of the major transport unions in Nigeria and plays a crucial role in urban transportation in several states.
- MC Oluomo has been a notable and sometimes controversial figure in the NURTW in Lagos State, with significant influence within the union.
- The NURTW, while being a transport union, has historically been involved in various political activities and has been known to wield significant influence in certain areas.
- Conflicts and violence have sometimes been associated with the NURTW, particularly during leadership transitions and elections within the union.
- The union has been banned in some states at different times due to issues related to violence and disorderliness attributed to its members.