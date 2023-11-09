Niger State Embraces Cng Buses Amid Nsta Concerns

Niger State’s transport landscape is poised for a significant shift with the introduction of 200 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses, following an agreement with four contracting firms.
This move has sparked concerns among the staff of the state-owned Niger State Transport Authority (NSTA) over potential job losses. However, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Binta Mammam, has dispelled these fears, assuring that the CNG buses are intended to complement, not replace, the NSTA buses.
Mammam called for optimism and prayers for the project’s success, while acknowledging the challenges within the Ministry of Transport. She highlighted that despite some NSTA buses being out of service, many continue to operate across major routes, albeit with reduced frequency due to security concerns in certain areas.
The introduction of the CNG buses is part of a broader strategy to revamp the state’s transportation system, with Governor Mohammed Bago overseeing the agreement. Bago has committed to providing free transportation for pupils and students and subsidised fares for civil servants. The first phase will see 100 buses serving the Abuja-Suleja route, 50 within Minna, and the remaining 50 across other local government areas.
An additional 300 buses are slated for purchase next year, with a long-term vision of acquiring 1,000 CNG buses and electric motorcycles to reduce pollution.
Despite the excitement surrounding the new buses, there is an undercurrent of concern regarding the existing NSTA fleet, which has suffered neglect and requires significant refurbishment. The whereabouts of some buses are unaccounted for, and the NSTA has been without a manager for some time.
The state government insists that the CNG buses will not only enhance transportation but also align with the Green Economy programme to reduce carbon emissions.
Editorial
The introduction of CNG buses in Niger State is a bold step towards modernising the state’s transportation infrastructure and addressing the environmental concerns associated with traditional fuel engines. It is a move that promises to bring a dual benefit: improving the quality of public transport and contributing to the global effort to combat climate change.
However, the transition to CNG buses must be handled with care to ensure it does not inadvertently lead to job losses or the marginalisation of the NSTA. The state government’s efforts to innovate mustn’t come at the expense of existing services and the livelihoods of those who depend on them. The NSTA’s fleet, though in need of refurbishment, represents a significant investment that should not be hastily discarded.
The state government’s commitment to a greener economy is commendable, but it must be matched with a commitment to its people. This means investing in the maintenance and upgrade of the NSTA fleet, as well as in the training and re-skilling of its workforce to operate and maintain the new CNG buses. By doing so, the government can ensure that the transition to cleaner energy is inclusive, sustainable, and beneficial for all.
Did You Know?
- CNG is a cleaner alternative to other fossil fuels and can reduce carbon emissions by as much as 20-30% compared to diesel and gasoline.
- The use of CNG buses is part of a global trend towards greener public transport systems, with many cities around the world adopting this technology.
- In addition to environmental benefits, CNG is often cheaper than petrol or diesel, potentially leading to lower operating costs for public transport systems.
- The adoption of CNG buses in Niger State could set a precedent for other Nigerian states, encouraging a nationwide shift towards more sustainable transport options.
- The move to CNG buses aligns with Nigeria’s commitments under international climate agreements to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and transition to cleaner energy sources.