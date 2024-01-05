Nigeria Extends Complimentary Train Services to January 7, 2024

The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced that the free train ride initiative for commuters on all train services will be extended until Sunday, January 7, 2024. This update was disclosed on the Nigerian Railway Corporation’s official website.
A pop-up message on the site stated, “Dear Passengers, We are pleased to inform you that train services will be free of charge from December 21, 2023, to January 7, 2024, as per the directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.” The free train service, which began on December 21, 2023, was initially scheduled to end on January 4, 2024.
This extension is part of the Federal Government’s efforts to alleviate the impact of the high cost of living, particularly during the Yuletide season. It follows the government’s announcement of a 50% waiver on interstate round transport and free train rides. Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Mr. Dele Alake, conveyed this information to State House correspondents at the Aso Rock Villa.
Alake stated, “The President is announcing through us that beginning from tomorrow, December 21, Nigerians willing to travel can board public transport via mini buses, luxury buses at a 50 per cent discount of current cost and all our train services on the route the trains currently serve at zero cost on their travels this holiday season. This special presidential intervention will commence tomorrow, Thursday, December 21, and end on January 4, 2024.”
Editorial:
The Federal Government’s decision to extend free train rides until January 7, 2024, is a commendable move that reflects a deep understanding of the challenges many Nigerians face, especially during the festive season. This initiative is a temporary relief measure and a gesture that resonates with the spirit of empathy and support that is crucial in these times.
The extension of free train services, coupled with the 50% discount on interstate bus travel, is a strategic approach to ease the financial burden on citizens. It demonstrates the government’s commitment to acknowledging the economic challenges and actively seeking ways to mitigate them. This move is particularly significant as it ensures that more Nigerians can travel with their loved ones during the festive period without the added stress of transportation costs.
However, beyond this seasonal gesture, it is essential to consider the broader implications for public transportation in Nigeria. This initiative highlights the critical role of affordable and accessible public transport in enhancing citizens’ quality of life. It serves as a reminder of the need for sustainable solutions to improve the country’s transportation infrastructure and services.
As we appreciate this initiative, let’s also use this opportunity to reflect on the long-term vision for Nigeria’s transportation sector. The goal should be to develop an efficient, reliable, and affordable system for all segments of society. The extension of free train rides is a step in the right direction, and we must continue to build on this momentum to achieve a more connected and inclusive Nigeria.
Did You Know?
- The Nigerian Railway Corporation was established in 1898, making it one of the oldest railway systems in Africa.
- Nigeria’s railway network spans approximately 3,505 kilometres, connecting major cities and regions.
- The Lagos-Ibadan railway, completed in 2021, is part of the Nigerian government’s plan to revitalize the railway system.
- The Abuja-Kaduna train service, launched in 2016, was Nigeria’s first standard gauge railway.
- The Nigerian government’s vision for the railway sector includes connecting all geopolitical zones and major commercial centres.