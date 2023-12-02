Nigeria Launches CNG-Powered Tricycles to Ease Transportation Costs

The Federal Government of Nigeria, in a significant move to reduce transportation costs, has launched Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) powered tricycles known as “Keke NAPEP”. This initiative was unveiled in Abuja and spearheaded by the Nigerian Orientation Agency (NOA) in collaboration with the SIMBA Group of Companies and Ecomead Acres.
These CNG-powered tricycles are designed to consume less fuel than traditional petrol-powered tricycles, significantly reducing transportation expenses. Lanre Issa-Onilu, the Director General of NOA, emphasized that this project aligns with President Muhammadu Buhari’s agenda to provide affordable transportation, especially in rural areas.
The Federal Government has established approximately 10,000 CNG stations nationwide to ensure the availability of compressed natural gas for these tricycles. Issa-Onilu assured that the CNG Keke NAPEP would substantially lower transportation costs and address other related challenges faced by Nigerians.
Additionally, the CNG tricycles are environmentally friendly and contribute to tackling climate change by reducing pollution from petrol usage. The introduction of CNG as an alternative fuel source is part of the government’s broader strategy to mitigate the impact of fuel subsidy removal and to diversify the country’s energy sources.
Kayode Oyin-Zubair, CEO of Ecomead Acres, highlighted that the CNG Keke-NAPEP can operate on both petrol and CNG, making it a versatile and eco-friendly option for transportation. The initiative aims to distribute these tricycles across all 774 local government areas in Nigeria, ensuring widespread access and benefit.
Editorial
The Nigerian government’s launch of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) powered tricycles is a commendable step towards addressing the dual challenges of high transportation costs and environmental sustainability. This initiative is a testament to the government’s commitment to innovative solutions catering to ordinary Nigerians’ needs, especially those in rural areas.
As a collective society, we must recognize the significance of such initiatives in promoting eco-friendly transportation options. The move towards CNG-powered tricycles offers a cheaper alternative to petrol and aligns with global efforts to reduce carbon emissions and combat climate change. It is a proactive approach demonstrating Nigeria’s willingness to embrace sustainable practices.
The establishment of 10,000 CNG stations across the country is a strategic move that ensures the accessibility and viability of CNG as a fuel alternative. This infrastructure development is crucial in making the transition from petrol to CNG seamless for the end-users.
However, while celebrating this advancement, it is essential to consider the broader implications. The shift to CNG-powered transportation should be part of a larger, comprehensive strategy that includes investment in renewable energy sources and developing a robust public transportation system. Such a holistic approach is necessary to create Nigeria’s sustainable and resilient transportation sector.
In moving forward, let’s continue to support and advocate for initiatives that provide immediate economic relief and contribute to long-term environmental sustainability. The CNG-powered tricycle initiative is a step in the right direction, and its successful implementation can serve as a model for other sustainable transportation projects.
Did You Know?
- CNG vs Petrol: Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) is known to produce significantly fewer pollutants than petrol, making it a cleaner and more environmentally friendly fuel option.
- Global CNG Usage: Countries like India, Pakistan, and Iran have one of the highest numbers of CNG vehicles globally, showcasing the global trend towards adopting this eco-friendly fuel.
- Nigeria’s Energy Mix: Nigeria, primarily known for its oil production, is increasingly exploring alternative energy sources, including natural gas, to diversify its energy mix.
- Cost-Effectiveness of CNG: On average, CNG costs about 50% less than petrol or diesel, making it a cost-effective fuel option for transportation.
- Climate Change Initiatives in Nigeria: Nigeria actively participates in global climate change initiatives and has committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 20% by 2030 under the Paris Agreement.