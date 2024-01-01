NRC Announces New Train Services for Lagos-Kano and Port Harcourt-Aba in 2024

Fidet Okhiria, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), has announced the commencement of train services between Port-Harcourt-Aba and Lagos-Kano for passengers and freight in the first quarter of 2024. This significant development was revealed during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.
Okhiria also disclosed that the NRC plans to introduce six daily trips on the Standard Gauge Train across various routes in 2024. Currently, the trains operate four trips daily, two each way, but the goal is to increase this to three trips each way, totalling six trips per day. The expansion is part of the NRC’s efforts to enhance rail transportation in Nigeria despite the challenges posed by the current security situation in the country, which limits night operations.
The NRC is focused on reviving passenger and freight train services from Port-Harcourt to Aba, Lagos to Kano, and Kaduna, notably to support the dry ports in these regions. Okhiria highlighted the potential for significant reductions in commodity prices with the operation of freight trains nationwide. He mentioned that Dala Dry Port and Funtua and Kaduna dry ports have expressed interest in freight haulage.
In 2023, the NRC faced vandalism issues on the Warri-Itakpe route, which were resolved within two weeks. Okhiria emphasised that regular train operations would help prevent such vandalism. The NRC has also been proactive in staffing, employing junior staff at levels four and six, awaiting government approval to enhance operations.
Okhiria praised the government’s efforts to expand rail connectivity across Nigeria and encouraged Nigerians to utilise rail transportation increasingly. This expansion is expected to improve travel and transport efficiency and contribute to the country’s economic growth and government revenue.
Editorial
The Nigerian Railway Corporation’s announcement of new train services between Port-Harcourt-Aba and Lagos-Kano in 2024 is a testament to the ongoing transformation in Nigeria’s transportation sector. This expansion reflects a strategic vision to enhance connectivity, boost economic activities, and provide efficient and reliable transportation options for passengers and freight.
The decision to increase daily train trips underscores the NRC’s commitment to meeting Nigeria’s growing rail transport demand. However, the challenge remains in ensuring these services operate efficiently and safely, particularly in the current security challenges that limit night operations. The NRC’s proactive approach to these challenges, including addressing vandalism and enhancing staffing, is commendable.
As we look forward to implementing these services, it is crucial to consider the broader impact on the economy and society. Efficient rail transport can significantly reduce the cost of commodities, support the growth of dry ports, and facilitate more effortless movement of goods and people across the country. This, in turn, can spur economic growth, create job opportunities, and contribute to national development.
Expanding rail services is not just about transportation; connecting communities, enabling trade, and fostering national unity. As Nigeria continues to develop its rail infrastructure, it is essential to focus on sustainability, safety, and inclusivity, ensuring that all share the benefits of these developments.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s railway system dates back to the colonial era, with the first railway line opened in 1898.
- The Lagos-Kano Standard Gauge Railway is part of the Nigerian government’s plan to revitalise the railway system for improved economic growth.
- The Nigerian Railway Corporation is one of the oldest parastatals in the country, playing a vital role in the nation’s transportation sector.
- Rail transport in Nigeria has seen a resurgence in recent years, with the government investing in new infrastructure and rolling stock.
- The railway network in Nigeria is set to play a crucial role in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) by enhancing intra-African trade connectivity.