Nsib And Nama Ink Agreement To Boost Air Safety In Nigeria

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) and the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) have formalised their collaboration. They signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance air safety in Nigeria.
The signing ceremony took place at NSIB’s Abuja headquarters. Both agencies emphasised that the MoU, although not legally binding, commits them to uphold mutual values and principles.
According to Tunji Oketunbi, General Manager of Public Affairs, the MoU focuses on data sharing during air mishaps. It aims to improve the quality and timeliness of investigations in line with international standards.
The Director-General of NSIB, Akin Olateru, and NAMA’s Managing Director/CEO, Odunowo Mohammed, were the signatories. The MoU also addresses transaction flexibility and upholds values like cooperation, honesty, and professionalism.
Editorial
The signing of the MoU between NSIB and NAMA is a commendable step towards ensuring air safety in Nigeria. It’s a move that aligns with global best practices and sets a precedent for other sectors to follow.
However, the real test lies in the implementation of this agreement. Both agencies must proactively share information and coordinate their efforts to prevent air mishaps.
The MoU also serves as a model for how public agencies can collaborate effectively. It’s a reminder that no single entity can operate in isolation in the complex world of aviation safety.
Did You Know?
- NSIB was established to investigate air and rail accidents in Nigeria.
- NAMA is responsible for air traffic management and control in Nigeria.
- According to the International Air Transport Association, Africa has the highest rate of aviation accidents.
- Nigeria has one of the fastest-growing aviation markets in Africa.
- The MoU aligns with the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s safety standards.