Nurtw Declares No Confidence In Former President Baruwa

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has expressed its lack of confidence in its former president, Tajudeen Baruwa. This announcement was made by the National Chairman of the NURTW Caretaker Committee, Tajudeen Agbede, during a press conference in Abuja. It’s worth noting that Baruwa’s tenure as the union’s president concluded on August 28.
Agbede highlighted several concerns regarding Baruwa’s leadership. He accused Baruwa of significantly reducing the union’s membership in the International Transport Federation, from 400,000 to a mere 160,000. Additionally, Baruwa was criticised for failing to pay affiliation dues on time, leading to the union’s deregistration from the ITF. Agbede also raised concerns about Baruwa’s financial management, particularly regarding funds received from the Independence National Electoral Commission for the 2023 general elections.
Furthermore, Agbede pointed out that during Baruwa’s four-year tenure, the National Executive Council convened only four times, which goes against the union’s constitutional provisions. He also criticised Baruwa for not adhering to constitutional provisions regarding succession and neglecting to organise credible zonal delegate elections.
Editorial:
The recent vote of no confidence in Tajudeen Baruwa by the NURTW underscores the importance of transparent and accountable leadership in any organisation. Leadership roles, especially in unions that represent the interests of many, come with immense responsibility. Leaders need to act in the best interests of their members and uphold the values and principles of the organisation they lead.
The allegations against Baruwa, if true, highlight the challenges many organisations face in ensuring good governance. Unions like the NURTW must have mechanisms in place that promote transparency, hold leaders accountable, and ensure that the interests of members are always prioritised.
Did You Know?
- The NURTW is a prominent union in Nigeria, representing the interests of road transport workers across the country.
- Leadership disputes and governance challenges are not uncommon in unions and organisations worldwide.
- Transparent leadership is essential for the success and credibility of any organisation, ensuring that members’ trust is maintained.
- The International Transport Federation is a global union federation representing transport workers worldwide.
- Effective leadership in unions can have a significant impact on members’ welfare, rights, and working conditions.