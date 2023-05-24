Oando Partners with LAMATA to Launch Electric Buses for Mass Transit in Lagos

Article Summary
- Oando Clean Energy Limited and the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) have jointly launched operations for Oando’s electric mass transit buses.
- The initiative seeks to transition Lagos State’s public transport system to a carbon-free mobility ecosystem, offering a competitive, eco-friendly alternative to current internal combustion engine buses.
- With the population of Lagos set to increase substantially by 2100, this move represents a necessary step towards reducing the city’s significant carbon dioxide emissions.
News Story
Oando Clean Energy Limited, the renewable energy branch of Oando, and the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) have officially commenced the operation of Oando’s electric mass transit buses in Lagos. The announcement was made at the Lagos Bus Services Limited Head Office, Ilupeju, Lagos.
Oando stated that the project aims to facilitate the transition of Lagos State’s public transport system and create a carbon-free mobility ecosystem within the state.
The new electric buses are set to offer a competitive and environmentally friendly substitute to the existing internal combustion engine mass transit buses, as the Managing Director of LAMATA, Abinbola Akinajo, emphasized the significance of public-private-partnerships for the transformation of the transport system in Lagos.
Lagos is home to over 20 million residents and is expected to reach around 100 million by 2100. As the population continues to grow, the number of vehicles is set to increase correspondingly. Lagos presently contributes 44,000kg of carbon dioxide equivalent daily, making it a viable development ground for sustainable technologies.
With transportation contributing 62% to Nigeria’s Green House Gas emissions, the President of Oando Clean Energy Limited, Dr Ainojie Irune, expressed the urgency for electric vehicles. Irune added that while the current buses are from abroad, future vehicles will be produced in Nigeria.
He stated that this is the first step towards collecting data to support the deployment of electric vehicles for public transport in Africa. The goal is to chart a path for others to follow in partnership with Lagos State.
Editorial
Lagos Sets a Benchmark in Sustainable Public Transport with Electric Buses
The collaborative initiative by Oando Clean Energy Limited and the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) to launch electric mass transit buses in Lagos marks a significant milestone in promoting sustainable public transport. This move is not just about reducing greenhouse gas emissions but also about setting a precedent for the integration of clean energy in public transportation across Africa.
As Lagos anticipates a massive population boom by the century’s end, sustainable transport solutions are imperative. The new electric buses provide a viable, competitive, and green alternative to the traditional internal combustion engine buses.
Yet, this initiative is the first step in a more comprehensive journey towards a sustainable transport ecosystem. Building on this momentum, future endeavours should strengthen local capacities to produce these electric buses domestically and nurture a skilled workforce to operate and maintain them.
Did You Know?
- Oando Clean Energy Limited is the renewable energy subsidiary of Oando, one of Africa’s largest integrated energy solutions providers.
- The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) is a multi-modal transport system regulatory agency for Lagos, Nigeria’s most populous city.