RTEAN Appoints Okanlomo as Lagos Chairman, Revamps Executive Council

The Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) has appointed Adesina Hussaini, Okanlomo, as the new chairman for its Lagos State branch. This announcement coincides with the dissolution of the previously established 35-member Lagos State RTEAN executive council.
RTEAN National President Musa Muhammed disclosed the development to journalists in a statement. Muhammed referenced a resolution by the Federal Executive Council and organized labour, which aimed to resolve disputes with the Lagos State Government and the national executive of RTEAN. He stated, “We announce the dissolution of our former structure of Lagos State executive council members and adopt the appointment of Adeshina Hussaini (Okanlomo) as the chairman of the Lagos State branch of the RTEAN.”
The union also reinstated members suspended during the dispute, emphasizing the state’s importance of peace and harmony. RTEAN General Secretary Yusuf Adeniyi noted that this move aligns with the provisions of a Memorandum of Understanding dated October 2, 2023, between the Federal Government of Nigeria and organized labour. This agreement aims to enhance industrial harmony and uphold the rule of law.
Adeniyi confirmed that the contentious issue of RTEAN leadership in Lagos was resolved with Okanlomo’s unanimous appointment, effective January 1, 2024. He assured us that all RTEAN properties previously confiscated would be returned and operations in all motor parks in Lagos State would resume immediately. The union and the Lagos State Government have agreed that no RTEAN member will face victimization for their role in the dispute.
This resolution follows a 15-month ban on RTEAN activities in Lagos State due to a leadership crisis. The state government had imposed the ban and appointed a 35-man Caretaker Committee to oversee the union’s activities. However, the intervention of the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) has facilitated an amicable resolution. In a letter from the NSA, Nuhu Ribadu, to the Trade Union Congress, it was revealed that the ban on RTEAN operations in Lagos State has been lifted, marking a significant step towards restoring industrial harmony.
Editorial
The recent resolution of the leadership crisis within the Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) in Lagos State marks a significant milestone in the journey towards industrial harmony and adherence to the rule of law. The appointment of Adesina Hussaini, known as Okanlomo, as the new chairman, coupled with the dissolution of the previous executive council, signifies a fresh start for the association.
This development is not just about a change in leadership; it’s a testament to the power of dialogue and the importance of resolving disputes peacefully. The intervention by the Federal Government, culminating in the Memorandum of Understanding, underscores the commitment to ensuring that industrial relations are governed by mutual respect and adherence to legal frameworks.
The reinstatement of suspended members is a commendable step towards fostering unity and cooperation within the association. It conveys that the focus should be on collective progress rather than individual disputes. This approach is essential for the long-term stability and effectiveness of RTEAN, especially in a state as economically significant as Lagos.
The resolution of this dispute also highlights the critical role of government intervention in mediating industrial conflicts. By stepping in to facilitate a peaceful resolution, the government has not only helped to restore normalcy. Still, it has also set a precedent for handling similar disputes.
As RTEAN embarks on this new chapter, all members must work collaboratively to uphold the principles of the agreement and contribute positively to the transport sector in Lagos. The leadership under Okanlomo has a unique opportunity to steer the association towards greater heights, ensuring that it plays a constructive role in the state’s transport ecosystem.
Did You Know?
- Lagos State is the most populous city in Nigeria and the second most populous city in Africa.
- The Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) was established to promote the interests of road transport workers and contribute to developing the transport sector in Nigeria.
- Lagos State is known for its extensive road network, crucial for the city’s economic activities.
- The transport sector in Lagos plays a vital role in the daily movement of millions of people and goods, making it a vital component of the state’s economy.
- Conflict resolution in industrial relations is essential for maintaining harmony and productivity, especially in sectors as vital as transportation.