Sharp Decline in Rail Passengers: A 53.65% Drop in Q1 2023

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported a significant drop in rail transportation passengers. The data shows a 53.65% decrease from 953,099 passengers in the first quarter of 2022 to 441,725 in the same period in 2023.
The NBS, in its recently released Rail Transport report for Q1 ’23, also revealed that 59,966 tonnes of goods were transported in the first quarter of 2023, a notable increase from the 39,379 tonnes reported in the same quarter of 2022.
Revenue generation from passengers decreased 63.02%, from N2.08 billion in the first quarter of 2022 to N768.44 million in the same period in 2023. However, revenue from goods/cargo saw a significant increase of 99.28%, from N90.96 million in Q1 2022 to N181.27 million in Q1 2023.
The report also highlighted that other receipts amounted to N34.17 million, indicating a decline of 41.02% in Q1 2023 from the N57.92 million collected in Q1 2022.
The sharp decline in rail transportation passengers is a cause for concern and warrants a thorough examination. While the decrease in passenger numbers can be attributed to several factors, including security concerns and improved road conditions, it’s crucial to consider the broader implications of this trend.
The rail transport system plays a vital role in Nigeria’s economy, facilitating the movement of goods and people across the country. A decline in usage could have far-reaching effects on economic growth and development.
The current state of affairs calls for a comprehensive review of our rail transport system. It’s time for those in power to address the system’s issues proactively. This could include improving security measures, enhancing the quality of services, and implementing more flexible booking systems.
While the increase in goods transportation is a positive sign, it’s essential to ensure that the rail transport system is accessible and appealing to all Nigerians.
Only then can we fully harness the potential of this vital sector?
- Nigeria’s rail network is over 3,500 kilometres long.
- The Nigerian railway system has a rich history dating back to the colonial era.
- The Lagos-Kano railway line is the longest in Nigeria, spanning over 1,100 kilometres.
- The Nigerian Railway Corporation was founded in 1898.
