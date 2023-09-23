Tuc Prepares For Lagos Shutdown In Protest Of Rtean Ban

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) intends to halt economic activities in Lagos State. This move is in protest against the state government’s ban on the operations of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), an affiliate union of the TUC.
The TUC has directed its members to organise a one-day protest on Monday as a precursor to a potential service withdrawal.
Festus Osifo, the National President of the TUC, conveyed this during a press briefing in Abuja. He stated that all TUC affiliate unions are expected to participate in the protest.
Osifo mentioned that the TUC had previously tried to resolve the issue amicably with the Lagos State government. Despite these efforts and a judgment from the National Industrial Court in favour of RTEAN, the state government persisted in its ban.
Osifo emphasised that the TUC would employ its trade union powers to protest the ban. He also urged the Ministry of Labour and Employment to intervene and advise the Lagos State government.
The TUC has informed security agencies, including the Department of State Services and the Inspector-General of Police, about the upcoming protest, seeking adequate security.
In related news, the Nigeria Labour Congress confirmed the release of four leaders of the Nigeria Union Road Transport Workers who had been in police custody for over a month.
Editorial:
The impending showdown between the TUC and the Lagos State government over the RTEAN ban reflects deeper issues within Nigeria’s labour landscape.
While the immediate concern is the ban on RTEAN’s operations, the broader narrative is about the rights of workers and the role of trade unions in safeguarding these rights.
Trade unions are pivotal in ensuring workers’ rights are protected and their voices heard. The TUC’s decision to protest the ban is a testament to the importance of collective action in addressing grievances.
However, both parties must engage in constructive dialogue to find a middle ground.
The potential economic implications of a shutdown in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial hub, are significant.
It’s in the best interest of all stakeholders to resolve this issue amicably and ensure that workers’ rights are upheld without compromising the state’s economic activities.
Did You Know?
- The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) is one of Nigeria’s two main labour centres, the other being the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).
- Lagos State is Nigeria’s commercial capital and contributes significantly to the nation’s GDP.
- The Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) is one of the significant transport unions in Nigeria, representing various road transport workers.
- Trade unions have a rich history in Nigeria, with their roots tracing back to the colonial era.
- Collective bargaining and peaceful protests are essential tools trade unions use to address workers’ grievances globally.