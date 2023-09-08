Water Transportation Fare Skyrockets by 45%, Reports NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed a staggering 44.84% increase in the average fare for water transport in June 2023 compared to June 2022. The fare rose from N943.26 to N1,366.22.
The report also highlighted a 30.72% month-on-month increase from N1,045.15 in May 2023. Other modes of transportation, such as air travel and bus journeys, also saw significant fare hikes.
For instance, air travel fares increased by 4.93% from May to June 2023, while bus fares within the city surged by 97.88% in the same period.
Editorial
The recent report by the National Bureau of Statistics on the sharp rise in water transportation fares is a cause for concern. This increase, along with hikes in air and bus fares, paints a troubling picture of the state of public transportation in Nigeria.
The government must take immediate steps to investigate the reasons behind these fare hikes and implement measures to make transportation more affordable for the average citizen.
Regulatory bodies should also scrutinize the pricing strategies of transport operators to ensure they are not exploiting the public.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has a coastline of over 853 km along the Atlantic Ocean, offering significant potential for water transportation.
- The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) is responsible for regulating Nigeria’s inland waterways.
- Lagos State has the largest network of inland waterways in Nigeria, covering about 20% of the country’s total.
- Water transportation is considered one of the most energy-efficient and environmentally friendly modes of transport.
- Despite its potential, water transportation is one of the least developed sectors in Nigeria’s transportation system.