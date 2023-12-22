Yuletide Season Sees Surge in Train Passengers, Bus Fares Halved

The festive season has brought a significant surge in passenger traffic at train stations in Lagos and Abuja following the Federal Government’s announcement of free train rides as part of the Yuletide celebration. This initiative, coupled with a 50% discount on inter-state road travel approved by President Bola Tinubu, effective from December 21 to January 4, 2024, has led to an overwhelming response from the public.
Two major inter-state transport companies have also reduced fares per the government’s directive. Reporters at the Mobolaji Johnson, Lagos, and Abuja stations observed an unprecedented number of passengers, with a train designed for 648 passengers accommodating more due to the high demand. This unusual situation led to some passengers standing during their journey.
The train service, connecting Lagos to Abeokuta and Ibadan, operates twice daily, with additional services to Kajola in the evening. The overwhelming crowd resulted in some passengers with online bookings being unable to board due to the sheer number of people. Officials at the station anticipate even higher numbers in the coming days as the free service attracts more passengers.
Before the announcement of the fare reduction, train fares from Lagos to Ibadan were N3,600 for economy class, N6,500 for business class, and N9,000 for first class. The e-ticketing platform experienced glitches due to the high traffic, leaving many passengers unable to book tickets. Disappointed passengers expressed frustration over the booking challenges, with some vowing not to return.
Chisco Transport and God Is Good Motors have implemented the fare reduction in response to the government’s initiative. For instance, the fare to Abuja is now N25,000, down from N50,000. Passengers pay the full fare and receive a 50% refund on the day of their trip. However, some transport companies like Young Shall Grow and God Bless Ezentawa have yet to implement the transport subsidy.
The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, highlighted the broader economic policies of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration, including the removal of fuel subsidies and initiatives aimed at fostering sustainable growth. He emphasized the government’s commitment to efficient resource allocation and improving sectors critical to national development.
Editorial
The Federal Government’s decision to offer free train rides and a 50% discount on inter-state bus fares during the Yuletide season is a commendable initiative that reflects a deep understanding of the needs of the Nigerian populace. This gesture not only eases the financial burden on citizens during the festive period but also demonstrates the government’s commitment to enhancing public transportation and making it more accessible.
The overwhelming response from passengers at train stations in Lagos and Abuja indicates the public’s appreciation of these measures. However, the passenger surge also highlights the need for better planning and infrastructure to accommodate such high demand. The government and transportation companies must work together to ensure that services are affordable, efficient, and comfortable for all passengers.
In line with the government’s directive, reducing fares by inter-state transport companies is a positive step towards making travel more affordable for the average Nigerian. However, implementing these discounts varies among companies, indicating the need for a more coordinated approach to ensure uniformity and fairness in applying these subsidies.
As we commend the government’s efforts in this regard, it is crucial to address the challenges that have arisen, such as the e-ticketing glitches and the varying responses from transport companies. These issues, if not promptly addressed, could dampen the positive impact of the initiative and lead to public dissatisfaction.
The government’s focus on improving transportation infrastructure and services should be sustained beyond the festive season. Investments in modernizing and expanding transportation networks will enhance citizens’ travel experience and contribute to the nation’s economic growth and development.
The Yuletide travel subsidy is a step in the right direction, but it should be part of a broader, long-term strategy to improve transportation in Nigeria. By doing so, the government can ensure that the benefits of such initiatives are felt by all citizens, not just during the festive season but throughout the year.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s railway system dates back to the colonial era, with the first railway line opened in 1898.
- The Lagos-Ibadan railway, part of the Lagos-Kano standard gauge railway, is one of the busiest in Nigeria, connecting several major cities.
- The Nigerian government has been actively working on revamping and expanding the country’s railway network to improve connectivity and boost economic growth.
- The Treasury Single Account (TSA) policy was implemented in Nigeria to consolidate all inflows from all government agencies into a single account at the Central Bank of Nigeria, enhancing accountability and transparency.
- In Nigeria, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) plays a crucial role in ensuring road safety, especially during festive periods when there is a surge in travel.