Tech Herfrica Empowers 260 Nasarawa Women with Digital Skills

Tech Herfrica, a non-governmental organisation, has made significant strides in empowering women in Nasarawa by training 260 people in digital technology to enhance their income. The training, which took place on November 29 in the Andaha community, was conducted in collaboration with Amplitude Group, an Africa-focused Telecommunications Infrastructure Company.
Miss Esohe Ekunwe, Director of Operations at Tech Herfrica, stated that the training was part of the EquipHer4Growth programme, designed to uplift rural women through digital and financial inclusion. The training covered digital literacy, e-commerce, financial literacy, and access to financial services.
A community leader, selected by the District Community Leader, collaborated with Tech Herfrica’s representatives to carefully choose and profile the beneficiaries, ensuring the initiative reached those most in need. The project team also held entry meetings to establish trust and understanding with the Andaha community.
A pre-training assessment revealed that only 14.62% of the 260 interviewed women-owned smartphones, highlighting the community’s challenges. To address this, smartphones were provided for the training. Additionally, only 50.77% of the women had access to banking, and e-commerce awareness was minimal. The training was tailored to bridge these gaps, using pidgin and Hausa languages for effective communication.
Post-training reports showed that 92% of the participants demonstrated improved digital and financial literacy, while 96.2% gained confidence in using technology. Ten clusters received smartphones to enhance agricultural output and e-commerce activities, utilising Tech Herfrica’s co-created e-commerce solution in her local market.
Ekunwe emphasised that the EquipHer4Growth programme is committed to creating a lasting impact, with trained cluster leaders now serving as change agents, providing ongoing support, education, and information dissemination.
Editorial
The initiative by Tech Herfrica to train 260 women in Nasarawa in digital technology and e-commerce is a commendable step towards empowering women in rural areas. This effort equips these women with essential skills and opens up new avenues for income generation and economic independence.
The focus on digital literacy and financial inclusion is particularly relevant in today’s technology-driven world. By providing these women with the tools and knowledge to participate in the digital economy, Tech Herfrica is helping to bridge the digital divide and promote gender equality in technology.
Using local languages in training is a thoughtful approach that ensures the program’s effectiveness. It reflects an understanding of the local context and a commitment to making technology accessible to all, regardless of their educational background or language proficiency.
This initiative is a model for other organisations and governments, demonstrating the potential of targeted training programs to transform lives and communities. It highlights the importance of investing in women’s education and skills development as a pathway to economic growth and social development.
The success of the EquipHer4Growth programme in Nasarawa is a testament to the power of technology and education in empowering individuals and communities. It is a call to action for more such initiatives that can make a tangible difference in women’s lives and, by extension, their families and communities.
Did You Know?
- Digital Literacy in Rural Areas: Access to digital literacy in rural areas is crucial for bridging the urban-rural divide and ensuring inclusive development.
- Women in E-commerce: Training women in e-commerce can significantly contribute to their economic empowerment and the growth of local economies.
- Tech Herfrica’s Mission: Tech Herfrica focuses on improving the lives of rural women through technology and financial inclusion.
- Impact of Financial Literacy: Financial literacy is critical to enabling women to make informed decisions about their finances and investments.
- Role of NGOs in Empowerment: NGOs play a vital role in community development by providing training and resources that might not be otherwise available.