Tinubu Vows to Boost Women’s Welfare on International Women’s Day

On International Women’s Day, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, alongside National, Zonal, and State Women Leaders of the All Progressives Congress and other vital women stakeholders, gathered in the Council Chambers at the Presidential Villa. During this meeting, President Tinubu pledged his government’s dedication to enhancing women’s welfare, safeguarding their rights, and promoting their causes. In his message, delivered through his media aide Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu hailed women as crucial to Nigeria’s development, describing them as the nation’s backbone.
The President’s statement highlighted the extraordinary accomplishments of Nigerian women across various fields, showcasing their resilience, strength, courage, and creativity as symbols of hope and global standards of excellence. He noted that this year’s International Women’s Day theme, ‘Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress,’ aligns perfectly with his administration’s female education and empowerment agenda. This includes governance inclusion and sustaining their significant contributions across all economic sectors.
President Tinubu emphasized his administration’s commitment to investing in the education of the girl child and implementing inclusive programs. These initiatives aim to amplify women’s participation in knowledge, science, technology, research, and innovation, ensuring their pivotal role in shaping the future.
Editorial:
As we reflect on President Tinubu’s commitments this International Women’s Day, it’s clear that the path towards gender equality and women’s empowerment is being redefined at the highest levels of governance. The President’s assurance to prioritize women’s welfare, education, and inclusion in the socio-economic fabric of Nigeria is not just commendable; it’s a necessary shift towards acknowledging and leveraging women’s immense potential in driving national progress.
The narrative of women as mere participants in the development story is being transformed into one where they are leading architects of our future. This recognition of women’s contributions and the pledge to invest in their education and empowerment is a testament to the administration’s understanding that a nation’s growth is significantly amplified when its women are educated, empowered, and included in all aspects of governance and development.
By focusing on the education of the girl child and ensuring women’s active participation in science, technology, and innovation, the administration is laying the groundwork for a future where gender parity is not just an ideal but a reality. These initiatives testify to the belief that women’s contributions are beneficial and essential to the nation’s prosperity.
As we stand on the brink of this transformative agenda, these promises must translate into tangible actions and policies that create a more inclusive, equitable, and prosperous Nigeria for all. The commitment to women’s welfare is a commitment to the nation’s future, and we eagerly anticipate the unfolding of these initiatives, hopeful for the positive change they promise to bring.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has one of the world’s highest numbers of female entrepreneurs, showcasing the entrepreneurial spirit and resilience of Nigerian women.
- Globally, women reinvest up to 90% of their income back into their families and communities, compared to men’s 30-40%, highlighting the societal impact of empowering women economically.
- The first woman to win the Nobel Prize was Marie Curie in 1903, a testament to women’s longstanding contribution to science and innovation.
- Studies suggest that if women participated in the economy identically to men, global GDP could increase by $28 trillion by 2025.
- The African continent has seen a rise in female leadership, with countries like Ethiopia and Mauritius appointing their first female presidents in recent years. This signals a shift towards gender inclusivity in political leadership.