Tinubu’s Daughter Calls for Enhanced Women’s Role in Development

At the International Women’s Day celebration in Akure, Ondo State, Folasade Tinubu-Ojo, the daughter of President Bola Tinubu and the Iyaloja-General, emphasised women’s critical role in national development. Aligning with this year’s theme, ‘Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress’ #Inspire Inclusion,’ Tinubu-Ojo urged women to actively contribute to societal growth alongside men.
She highlighted the foundational role of a peaceful family unit in fostering a cohesive society and encouraged women to take active roles in shaping their communities and the nation. Ondo State’s governor, represented by his deputy, echoed Tinubu-Ojo’s sentiments, promising policies that support women’s development and calling for their support in the upcoming governorship election.
Special Adviser to the Governor on Gender Matters, Olamide Falana, called for women’s empowerment, pointing out the declining trend of gender-based challenges. Falana’s remarks painted a vision of a society where women are freed from traditional constraints to excel and lead. She advocated for women to seek leadership roles beyond financial motivations, envisioning a future where young girls are change ambassadors rather than being sidelined.
Editorial:
The call to action by Folasade Tinubu-Ojo at the International Women’s Day event is a significant reminder of the untapped potential within our female population. It’s a call that resonates not just within the borders of Ondo State or Nigeria but globally. The advancement of women in all spheres of life is not merely a matter of social justice or equality; it is a prerequisite for sustainable development, innovation, and social cohesion.
As voiced by Ondo State’s administration, the government’s commitment to formulate and implement policies that facilitate women’s full participation in the economy and society is commendable. However, this commitment needs to be mirrored universally across all states and sectors in Nigeria. Encouraging women’s participation in governance and leadership positions will bring diverse perspectives and solutions to the challenges that face our nation.
The societal shift towards recognising and addressing gender-based violence, workplace discrimination, and other barriers facing women is a positive trend that must continue. Empowering women means creating an environment where their rights are protected, their contributions are valued, and their potential is fully utilised.
Did You Know?
- International Women’s Day is celebrated globally on March 8 every year, focusing on gender equality, women’s rights, and women’s contributions to society.
- Nigeria has a rich history of women’s contributions to its political, economic, and social spheres, yet women are still underrepresented in leadership roles.
- Investment in women’s education and health has contributed to more significant economic growth and societal well-being.
- Empowering women also involves challenging and changing societal norms that limit women’s roles to specific sectors or positions.
- Successful women in various fields often serve as role models and advocates for young girls’ education and empowerment in Nigeria and beyond.