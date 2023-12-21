Women Affairs Minister Clarifies Stance on Tax Exemption for Women

Uju Ohanenye, Nigeria’s Minister of Women Affairs, has refuted that she advocated for Nigerian women to be exempted from paying taxes. This clarification comes in response to a TV publication suggesting she made such a statement during the 4th Annual Forum of the Women, Peace, and Security Sector Reference Group 2023 in Abuja.
In a statement released by her spokesperson, Ohaeri Joseph, Mrs Ohanenye emphasized that her speech at the event was misrepresented. She asserted that she did not propose tax exemption for women, as she is a law-abiding citizen and a major stakeholder in the Nigerian project who recognizes that tax payment is a civic responsibility of both men and women in the country.
The statement further clarified that the minister discussed initiatives like mechanized farming and the Pink Riders Transport Scheme, which are designed to empower women to support their families. Additionally, the minister had invited police, vigilante, and transport union representatives to a strategic session in October to discuss the Pink Riders Transport Scheme, focusing on providing security and protection from harassment for women tricycle operators.
Editorial:
The recent clarification by the Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Ohanenye, regarding her stance on tax exemption for women highlights the importance of accurate reporting and representation of public officials’ statements. Misinterpretations can lead to public confusion and detract from the core message of empowerment and support for women.
The minister’s focus on initiatives like mechanized farming and the Pink Riders Transport Scheme is commendable. These programs empower women economically and contribute to their social well-being and safety. Such initiatives are crucial in a society where women’s contributions are often undervalued.
It is essential for public discourse to accurately reflect the intentions and statements of our leaders, especially when it pertains to policies affecting significant segments of the population, like women. Misrepresentations can hinder the progress of well-intentioned programs and create unnecessary controversies.
The clarification by the Minister of Women’s Affairs serves as a reminder of the need for responsible journalism and the careful interpretation of public figures’ statements. It also underscores the ongoing efforts by the Nigerian government to empower women, a vital step towards achieving gender equality and inclusive development.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has various initiatives to empower women, including those in agriculture and transportation.
- The Pink Riders Transport Scheme is an innovative program in Nigeria designed to provide women with safe and reliable transportation options.
- Tax policies and exemptions are critical tools for economic development and can significantly impact different demographics, including women.
- Accurate media reporting is crucial in shaping public opinion and policy implementation.
- Empowering women economically and socially is vital to achieving sustainable development goals in countries like Nigeria.