500 Nasarawa Women Receive Empowerment from Minister

In a significant move to alleviate the impact of fuel subsidy removal and foster self-reliance, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, the Minister of State for Police Affairs, has provided essential support to 500 women in Nasarawa State. This initiative involved the distribution of grinding and sewing machines. The event took place in the Keffi Local Government Area.
The minister emphasized that this initiative aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to enhancing small and medium-scale enterprises across the nation. Suleiman-Ibrahim, a native of Nasarawa State herself, encouraged the beneficiaries to effectively utilize these resources. She highlighted President Tinubu’s dedication to lifting many Nigerians out of poverty, assuring that the people of Nasarawa State will benefit significantly during his tenure.
The distribution of these machines is not just a gesture of goodwill but a strategic move to ensure that women become self-reliant and contribute positively to societal growth. Suleiman-Ibrahim urged the beneficiaries not to sell the machines but to use them for the betterment of their families and the community.
Betta Edu, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, and Zephaniah Jisalo, Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, both lauded the empowerment program. They encouraged the beneficiaries to make the best use of the machines, fostering further support from the State Police Affairs Minister.
Representing the beneficiaries, Hassana Lawal expressed gratitude for the program. She voiced optimism that the grinding and sewing machines would significantly improve their living standards.
Editorial
Empowering women is a cornerstone of societal development. The recent initiative by Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim, Minister of State for Police Affairs, to distribute grinding and sewing machines to 500 women in Nasarawa State is a commendable step towards this goal. This action not only addresses immediate needs arising from the removal of fuel subsidies but also lays a foundation for long-term self-reliance and economic empowerment.
We believe that such initiatives are crucial in today’s economic climate. They represent a proactive approach to tackling poverty and unemployment, especially among women who are often the backbone of their families and communities. By equipping these women with the tools to start or enhance their small businesses, the government is not just providing a temporary solution but is investing in the future of the community.
However, the success of such programs hinges on continuous support and follow-up. The beneficiaries must receive adequate training and guidance to effectively use these machines. Additionally, creating a supportive network where these women can share skills, experiences, and market access would further enhance the impact of this empowerment program.
This initiative should be seen as a starting point, not an end. The government must continue to identify and address the barriers that women face in business, such as access to finance, markets, and decision-making platforms. By doing so, they can ensure that these empowerment programs translate into sustainable economic growth and social development.
While we applaud this initiative by Minister Suleiman-Ibrahim, we urge the government to build on this foundation. A holistic approach, encompassing training, support, and policy reforms, is necessary to truly empower women and drive national development.
Did You Know?
- Nasarawa State’s Economy: Nasarawa is predominantly an agricultural state, with farming, fishing, and animal husbandry as the main economic activities.
- Women in Nigerian Politics: Nigeria has seen a gradual increase in the involvement of women in politics, with notable figures like Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Oby Ezekwesili influencing national and global policies.
- Sewing and Grinding in Nigeria: Sewing and grinding are traditional skills in Nigeria, often passed down through generations, and are vital for local economies.
- Fuel Subsidy in Nigeria: The fuel subsidy in Nigeria has been a subject of national debate, with its removal causing significant economic shifts.
- Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria: SMEs contribute about 48% of the national GDP and account for 96% of businesses and 84% of employment in Nigeria.