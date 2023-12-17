Advocating Women’s Role in Peace Processes

Barrister Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, the Minister of Women Affairs, has emphasized the critical need for women’s participation in peacebuilding initiatives nationwide. This call was made public through a statement by Grace Njoku, the Head of Press and Public Relations at the ministry, shared on the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation’s official X handle.
During the 4th Annual Forum of Women, Peace, and Security Sector Reference Group in Abuja, a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Women Affairs, United Nations Women, and the Nigerian Police Force, Kennedy-Ohanenye highlighted the unique qualities women bring to fostering a safe, united society. She noted that these qualities align with the government’s policy objectives.
The minister underscored the indispensable role of women in peace talks, citing their fundamental societal positions as mothers, daughters, and sisters. Kennedy-Ohanenye also encouraged Nigerian women to aim for higher career achievements, contributing significantly to the nation’s development.
Editorial:
As we reflect on Barrister Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye’s call for greater inclusion of women in peacebuilding processes, we must recognize the profound impact such a move could have on our society. Women, by their inherent nature and societal roles, offer unique perspectives and approaches to conflict resolution and societal cohesion. Their involvement in peace processes is a matter of equality and a strategic necessity for creating more effective and lasting peace initiatives.
The minister’s emphasis on women’s natural resilience and their role in ensuring a safe and united society resonates deeply with our aspirations for a harmonious nation. Often at the forefront of community and family life, women have a vested interest in fostering environments conducive to socio-economic growth and stability. Their exclusion from peace talks is a loss for women and a missed opportunity for society.
Encouraging women to reach higher in their careers and participate actively in national development is a call to action for all of us. It’s a reminder that women’s empowerment is not a solitary battle but a collective journey towards a more prosperous and peaceful nation. As we move forward, let’s embrace this vision, recognizing that including women in all aspects of societal development is not just a moral imperative but a practical strategy for national progress.
Did You Know?
- Globally, women’s participation in peace negotiations increases peace’s durability and quality.
- Women constitute less than 10% of peace negotiators worldwide despite their proven effectiveness.
- Research shows that when women are involved in peace processes, the agreement is 20% more likely to last at least two years.
- Women bring unique perspectives to peacebuilding, often prioritizing social welfare, justice, and economic inclusion.
- The United Nations Security Council adopted Resolution 1325 in 2000, recognizing the importance of women’s roles in peace and security.