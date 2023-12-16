Akwa Ibom Governor Mandates 30% Female Recruitment in Security Outfit

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno, has issued a directive to include women in the state’s security forces, mandating that 30% of recruits into the newly formed Ibom Community Watch should be women. This order was given during the launch of the first 550 Ibom Community Watch Officers for Uyo Local Government, held at Uyo Township Stadium on Friday.
Governor Eno expressed his concern about the absence of women in the current recruitment process and instructed that out of the following 5,000 Ibom Community Watch Officers to be recruited, 30% should be women. He emphasized that the core vision of the outfit is to provide security and intelligence to mainstream security services and to ensure that government facilities are not vandalized.
The governor outlined the responsibilities of the Ibom Community Watch, which include working under the strict supervision and control of the leading security agencies, especially the Police. Their duties will encompass providing security information, assisting in crowd control, protecting essential government assets, and ensuring peace in their areas of operation.
Besides enhancing security in rural communities and safeguarding public facilities from vandalism, the new security outfit is also expected to create employment opportunities for about five thousand youths. It aims to stimulate the economy by creating business opportunities for local entrepreneurs. The governor highlighted that the uniforms and boots worn by the officers are made by Akwa Ibomites, contributing to the stimulation of the local economy.
Governor Eno also directed that all splinter security groups be collapsed under the Ministry of Internal Security for profiling. He further instructed that the Ibom Community Watch would henceforth be responsible for crowd control at government events and managing traffic caused by transporters and traders at specific locations in the state to avoid conflicts.
The governor stated that the government alone cannot fund the initiative. A board comprising service personnel, local people, and the private sector will be set up to work out a funding modality in January. He added that businesses operating in the government sector would be required to contribute to a security fund, which will be managed collaboratively and not by anyone in the government.
The Commissioner for Internal Security and Waterways, General Koko Essien (rtd), noted that the launch of the Community Watch marked the culmination of training for the 550 trainees from the Uyo Local Government Area. The outfit will accommodate five thousand youths recruited from political units for equity and fairness.
The Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State Command, CP Olatoye Durosinmi, commended the initiative, noting that the engagement of 5,000 youths will significantly reduce criminality and enhance policing. The Ibom Community Watch State Coordinator, Isantim Kenneth Okon, also expressed his appreciation for Governor Eno’s visionary leadership, reducing security challenges and taking thousands of youths off the streets.
The event concluded with unveiling operational vehicles for the community watch program.
Editorial
The recent directive by Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State to recruit 30% of women into the Ibom Community Watch is a progressive step towards gender inclusivity in security forces. This decision not only addresses the gender imbalance in security roles but also recognizes the vital contributions women can make in maintaining law and order.
Integrating women into security forces is essential for several reasons. Women bring unique perspectives and skills that can enhance the effectiveness of security operations, especially in situations that require sensitivity and understanding of community dynamics. Their presence can also encourage more women to come forward and participate in security-related matters, fostering a more inclusive and safer environment.
The governor’s vision for the Ibom Community Watch extends beyond security. By creating employment opportunities for thousands of youths and stimulating the local economy through the production of uniforms and boots, this initiative is a holistic approach to community development. It not only addresses immediate security concerns but also contributes to the economic empowerment of the local population.
However, the success of this initiative hinges on practical implementation and continuous support. Establishing a funding board, including members from the service, local community, and private sector, is a strategic move to ensure sustainable financing for the outfit. This board must operate transparently and efficiently to maintain public trust and ensure that funds are used effectively for security purposes.
We commend Governor Eno for his visionary leadership and urge other states to consider similar inclusive approaches in their security strategies. Including women in security forces is a matter of equality and a strategic necessity for building resilient and effective security systems. As Akwa Ibom State takes this bold step, it sets a precedent for others to follow, paving the way for a more secure, inclusive, and prosperous Nigeria.
Did You Know?
- Akwa Ibom State, located in the coastal southern part of Nigeria, is known for its rich cultural heritage and natural resources.
- Nigerian states increasingly adopt community watch programs to enhance local security and intelligence gathering.
- Women’s participation in security forces globally has improved community relations and effectiveness in peacekeeping operations.
- The Ibom Community Watch is part of a broader trend in Nigeria towards involving local communities in security management.
- Akwa Ibom State has a diverse economy, with key sectors including agriculture, tourism, and petroleum production.