First Lady Advocates for Women and Youth at National Women’s Conference

Dr. Mrs Claudiana Sanwo-Olu, the First Lady of Lagos State, has championed the active involvement of women and youths in the upcoming 23rd National Women’s Conference, scheduled for October 17-19, 2023.
The conference, themed “Unleash your Potentials”, aims to assemble women from diverse backgrounds to discuss and share insights on issues pertinent to women in society. Sanwo-Olu highlighted that the forum would serve to further educate and inform participants, enabling them to become better ambassadors within their respective communities.
She stated, “We have various distinguished facilitators and personalities coming to talk to our women on issues such as empowerment, food security, education, family, lifestyle, cybersecurity, utilising technology, among other critical topics”.
The First Lady also encouraged the youth to leverage the virtual platform, acknowledging their ease with technology, to benefit from the wealth of knowledge to be shared during the conference. The conference intends to enlighten women and youths on various current trends and occurrences, such as food security, eco-friendliness, and cybersecurity, among others.
Editorial
The call by Dr Mrs Claudiana Sanwo-Olu for the active participation of women and youths in the forthcoming National Women’s Conference is not only timely but also pivotal in the ongoing discourse about the role of women and the younger generation in shaping our society.
We find ourselves in a moment where the empowerment and active involvement of these demographics are crucial in navigating the myriad of challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. The theme, “Unleash your Potentials”, is a resonant call to action that underscores the latent capabilities within our women and youth, waiting to be harnessed for societal development.
It is imperative that we, as a society, create platforms and opportunities that not only acknowledge but also nurture and harness the potential of women and youths. The conference, which seeks to explore various topics including empowerment, food security, and cybersecurity, provides a valuable platform for learning and engagement.
However, beyond the conference, the discussions and insights garnered must be translated into actionable policies and initiatives that tangibly impact the lives of women and youths.
The path forward must be paved with intentional actions, policies, and initiatives that not only empower women and youths but also provide them with the requisite tools, opportunities, and platforms to actively participate in societal development.
It is through these concerted efforts that we can truly unleash the potential within these demographics and collectively forge a future that is inclusive, sustainable, and prosperous.
Did You Know?
- The National Women’s Conference in Nigeria has been a recurring event that seeks to address, discuss, and proffer solutions to issues affecting women in society.
- Lagos State, being the most populous city in Nigeria, often takes the lead in initiating discussions and policies that pertain to societal development and welfare.
- Women and youths constitute a significant portion of Nigeria’s population, thereby making their involvement in societal development crucial.
- Cybersecurity has become a topic of increasing importance globally, with advancements in technology and the increasing digitisation of various aspects of society.
- Empowerment of women and youths is often linked to societal development, as these demographics are seen as pivotal in driving innovation, development, and sustainability.