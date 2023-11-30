New Female Parliament Leader Aims to Empower Women in Governance

Yohaig NG reports that Bolaji Olagbaju, the newly elected Chairperson of the Conference of Nigerian Female Parliamentarians (CONFEPA), has pledged to champion the cause of women’s inclusion in Nigerian governance. Olagbaju, who succeeds Elizabeth Ativie, the former Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, will serve a four-year term as the CONFEPA chairperson.
Olagbaju, currently the Deputy Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, emphasized her commitment to revitalizing the 35 per cent affirmative action in Nigerian politics. Speaking to journalists in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday, she outlined her strategy to challenge and seek the repeal of laws that undermine the rights of women and the girl-child in Nigeria.
Before her election to the state parliament, Olagbaju served as a Senior Special Assistant to the state governor and now represents Ado Ekiti Constituency II. Her election marks a significant step in the ongoing efforts to enhance female representation and influence in the country’s political landscape.
Editorial
At Yohaig NG, we stand at a crucial juncture in the journey towards gender equality in Nigeria. The election of Bolaji Olagbaju as the Chairperson of the Conference of Nigerian Female Parliamentarians heralds a new era of hope and action for women’s rights and representation in our governance structures. Her commitment to reactivating the 35 per cent affirmative action is not just a policy initiative but a beacon of empowerment for women nationwide.
In a society where women have historically been underrepresented in governance, Olagbaju’s leadership role signifies a much-needed shift towards inclusivity and equality. Her determination to challenge laws that infringe upon the rights of women and the girl-child is a testament to the resilience and strength of Nigerian women. The time for change is now, and women will no longer be bystanders in politics.
The task ahead is monumental yet achievable. It requires a collective effort from all sectors of society to dismantle the barriers that have long hindered women’s full participation in governance. We must embrace this change, not as a concession, but as a fundamental right and a necessary step towards a more equitable and just society.
As we move forward, let us remember that women’s empowerment is not just a women’s issue but a societal issue that affects us all. Including women in governance brings diverse perspectives, experiences, and solutions to the challenges we face as a nation. It strengthens our democracy and enriches our society.
In championing the cause of women’s inclusion, Olagbaju is not just fighting for women; she is fighting for the future of Nigeria. A future where every voice is heard, every right is respected, and every individual has the opportunity to contribute to the nation’s progress.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s Gender Gap in Politics: Despite making up about half of Nigeria’s population, women are significantly underrepresented in political positions, holding less than 10% of legislative seats.
- 35% Affirmative Action: This policy aims for at least 35% of political positions to be held by women, a target that Nigeria has struggled to meet.
- First Female Elected in Nigeria: In 1954, Wuraola Esan became the first Nigerian woman elected into a legislative council.
- Global Gender Gap Index: In the 2021 Global Gender Gap Report, Nigeria ranked 139th out of 156 countries, highlighting the country’s gender disparities in various sectors.
- Women’s Political Participation in Africa: Rwanda leads the world in women’s representation in national parliaments, with women holding more than 60% of the seats, showcasing the potential for gender parity in governance in Africa.