Ondo Deputy Governor Refutes Claims of Domestic Abuse Amid Controversy

Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, has vociferously dismissed claims that he ever perpetrated domestic violence against his wife, Oluwaseun.
Accusations flew from a civil society organisation, the Society for Women Empowerment (SWE), that painted the Deputy Governor as a perpetrator of spousal abuse on two occasions within the past four months.
The National Coordinator of SWE, Mrs Damilola Charles, relayed these severe allegations to the media in Akure. She detailed instances where the Deputy Governor purportedly assaulted his wife publicly in the company of his colleagues and friends.
Mrs Charles iterated that “wife beating is a civil rights problem of enormous magnitude, the campaign on violence against women must be applicable to elected officers in the country.”
However, Aiyedatiwa, through his Chief Press Secretary, Kenneth Odusola-Stevenson, fiercely debunked these claims, referring to them as baseless and attributing them to a ‘faceless group’. He warned that such unfounded allegations could stir unnecessary unrest in the state.
His statement refuted the domestic abuse claims, suggesting that they were fictional products of those attempting to incite political discord. Aiyedatiwa further highlighted the need for respect for his family’s privacy, emphatically stating that no domestic violence has ever occurred between him and his wife.
The statement also pointed out that Mrs Oluwaseun Aiyedatiwa had been in the United Kingdom for several years before her husband’s foray into public office in Nigeria. In addition, she frequently travels between the UK and Nigeria to manage their home and care for their children, who also reside in the UK.
Aiyedatiwa’s statement concluded with a stern warning to the purveyors of these allegations, cautioning them to halt their dissemination of such false claims or face repercussions.
Editorial
A Matter of Public Concern: Addressing the Serious Accusations Against the Ondo Deputy Governor
The recent allegations of domestic violence against Ondo’s Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, have sparked a public uproar and raised grave concerns about the prevalence of gender-based violence in our society. Such accusations, if accurate, could tarnish the reputation of our elected officials and, worse still, suggest that not even the highest echelons of our society are safe from the scourge of domestic abuse.
While we acknowledge that Aiyedatiwa has steadfastly refuted the allegations, labelling them as baseless fabrications by a ‘faceless group’, the seriousness of these charges and the implications for his public standing cannot be overemphasised. Even as we strive to foster a culture of respect for our public officers’ private lives, the severity of these allegations necessitates public scrutiny.
Despite these allegations, Aiyedatiwa insists on his innocence, stating unequivocally that there has “never been any domestic violence” in his household. But with these words, he must also show his commitment to the cause by using his position to push for more rigorous measures against gender-based violence in our society.
This controversy also underscores the need for more comprehensive and effective mechanisms for addressing such allegations against public officials. It is high time those in authority took firm steps to introduce legislation that ensures thorough, impartial investigations into such serious charges.
In this vein, the Society for Women’s Empowerment deserves credit for raising awareness about the profound issue of domestic violence. However, it is crucial to ensure that their accusations are underpinned by substantial evidence to avoid the potential for political manipulation.
As readers and concerned citizens, we must approach this issue critically and demand accountability and transparency from those in power. Our focus should remain steadfast on the issue at hand – the battle against domestic violence in all its forms and the quest for justice for victims, regardless of their societal status.
Did You Know?
- Approximately 1 in 3 women worldwide have experienced physical and sexual violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime, according to the World Health Organization.
- An intimate partner commits 38% of all murders of women globally.
- Domestic abuse is not confined to physical violence; it can include emotional, economic, and sexual abuse.
- Domestic violence can have long-lasting impacts, not only on the victims but also on their children, who may experience adverse effects on their mental and physical health.
- In Nigeria, approximately 30% of women aged 15-49 have reported experiencing physical violence, according to the 2018 Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey.
