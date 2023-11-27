Bill Proposed to Nationalize Igbo Apprenticeship System

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, is considering introducing a bill to institutionalize the Igbo apprenticeship system, known as ‘Igba-Boi’, as a national model. This initiative aims to address the lack of skilled workers and high unemployment rates in Nigeria. Kalu is also working on a bill to make Hausa, Yoruba, and Igbo national languages.
During a meeting in Abuja with the management team of Buildup Integrated Services, led by CEO Chibuike Aguene, Kalu discussed these legislative efforts. He emphasized the need for a legal framework to create more skills and employment opportunities for Nigeria’s youthful population.
The proposed National Apprenticeship Scheme, a technology-driven dual apprenticeship model designed by Buildup, blends theoretical education with practical training. Kalu highlighted the vast population of unskilled youths in Nigeria, stressing the importance of institutionalizing the apprenticeship system for skill development and employment generation.
Kalu referenced countries like Germany and China, which focus less on academic certificates and more on practical skills, as models for Nigeria to emulate. He expressed gratitude for contributions to skills training and entrepreneurship in Nigeria and Africa, aligning with the nation’s aspirations for economic growth, job creation, and youth empowerment.
The Deputy Speaker, representing Bende Federal Constituency, Abia State, on the All Progressives Congress platform, noted that the scheme aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. He pledged support for 3,000 youths in the first phase of the apprenticeship system championed by Buildup Integrated Services.
Editorial
The proposal by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu to nationalize the Igbo apprenticeship system is a forward-thinking approach to tackling unemployment and skill shortages in Nigeria. This initiative recognizes the value of practical, hands-on training in developing a skilled workforce, a crucial element for economic growth and development.
We advocate for a broader adoption of apprenticeship models across various sectors in Nigeria. Such models can bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application, providing youths with the skills necessary to thrive in today’s job market. Furthermore, making Hausa, Yoruba, and Igbo national languages in the educational system could enhance learning, as students often grasp concepts better in their native languages.
However, the success of this initiative hinges on its implementation. It requires a collaborative effort between the government, private sector, and educational institutions to create a robust framework that benefits all stakeholders. Additionally, there must be a focus on ensuring that these apprenticeships lead to meaningful employment opportunities.
While the nationalization of the Igbo apprenticeship system is a commendable step, it must be part of a larger strategy to overhaul Nigeria’s approach to vocational training and education. This strategy should aim to create a skilled, employable workforce ready to contribute to the nation’s socio-economic development.
Did You Know?
- Igba-Boi Tradition: The Igbo apprenticeship system, known as Igba-Boi, is a traditional business mentorship model prevalent in southeastern Nigeria.
- Skills Over Certificates: Countries like Germany and China emphasize practical skills over academic qualifications, leading to a more skilled workforce.
- Youth Unemployment in Nigeria: Nigeria faces a significant challenge with youth unemployment, necessitating innovative approaches to skill development.
- Diversity in Nigerian Languages: Nigeria is home to over 500 languages, with Hausa, Yoruba, and Igbo being the most widely spoken.
- Apprenticeship Impact: Effective apprenticeship programs can significantly reduce unemployment and boost economic growth.