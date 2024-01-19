Call for EFCC to Transform ‘Yahoo Boys’ into IT Experts

Cyber-security expert Mr Chidiebere Ihediwa has proposed a novel approach to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for dealing with educated online fraudsters, commonly known as ‘Yahoo Boys’. Instead of detaining or subjecting them to punitive measures, Ihediwa suggests reorienting these individuals into information technology specialists. This recommendation was made during an award ceremony in his honour at the Police Officers’ Mess, GRA Ikeja, Lagos.
Ihediwa, a renowned software developer, emphasized the distinction between positive and negative knowledge. He noted that while many cyber fraudsters possess education, their skills are misaligned with the positive knowledge necessary for societal advancement. He argued that directing these ‘Yahoo Boys’ capabilities towards constructive endeavours would incredibly benefit the nation.
The award ceremony, hosted by Cornerstone.ng, recognized Ihediwa for his significant contributions to software development and information technology in Nigeria. Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki also revealed plans to train repentant internet fraudsters in advanced Information and Communication Technology and other vocational skills at a proposed technology park in the state.
Editorial:
The suggestion by cyber-security specialist Mr Chidiebere Ihediwa to reorient educated online fraudsters into IT specialists presents an innovative and constructive approach to tackling cybercrime. Rather than focusing solely on punitive measures, this strategy offers a pathway to rehabilitation and societal contribution. It recognizes the potential within these individuals and seeks to redirect their skills towards positive and productive ends.
This approach aligns with the broader concept of restorative justice, which focuses on rehabilitating offenders through reconciliation with victims and the community. By harnessing the inherent skills of these individuals for societal good, we can transform an opposing force into a positive one. This not only aids in reducing recidivism but also contributes to developing the IT sector, a critical growth area for Nigeria.
However, this strategy must be implemented with careful consideration. It requires a structured program that includes technical training, ethical education, and mentorship. The success of such a program depends on its ability to instil a sense of responsibility and ethical conduct in its participants. As we explore this innovative approach, let’s ensure it is part of a comprehensive strategy to combat cybercrime, combining prevention, enforcement, and rehabilitation.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has one of Africa’s highest internet usage rates, making it a significant player in its digital landscape.
- ‘Yahoo Boys’ is a term used in Nigeria to refer to individuals who engage in internet fraud.
- The EFCC was established in 2003 and is tasked with investigating financial crimes like advance fee fraud (419 fraud) and money laundering.
- Cybersecurity is a growing concern globally, with an estimated cost of cybercrime projected to reach $6 trillion annually by 2021.
- Nigeria’s IT sector has been increasing, contributing significantly to its GDP and offering youth employment and innovation opportunities.