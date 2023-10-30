Ex-CCII President Stresses Building Youth for Future Challenges

Chief Adeyemi Soladoye, the former President of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), emphasised the need for Nigeria to shift its focus from building the future for the youth to building the youth for the future. He made this statement during the 2023 Oke-Odo Day launch at Ibadan House, Oke-Aremo, Ibadan, Oyo State. The event also marked the launch of a N250 million appeal fund for the completion of the Club House.
Soladoye highlighted that the traditional methods of supporting youth, such as bursary awards, are becoming counter-productive. Instead, he advocated for a more strategic approach to youth development, focusing on their formative stages. He also stressed the importance of community-based projects that would benefit the community for generations.
The event was graced by several dignitaries, including the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, represented by the Alayunre of Idi Ayunre, Oba Muritala Olumini. The president of the club, Kola Kolawole, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support and assured the attendees of the project’s successful completion.
Editorial:
The sentiments expressed by Chief Adeyemi Soladoye resonate deeply with the current challenges facing Nigeria’s youth. As the nation grapples with economic, social, and political challenges, the youth stand at the crossroads, bearing the brunt of these issues. It’s imperative to equip them with the skills, knowledge, and resilience to navigate these challenges and shape the nation’s future.
The traditional approach of merely providing financial support is no longer sufficient. Holistic development, encompassing education, skills training, and mental well-being, is the need of the hour. Community-driven initiatives, as suggested by Soladoye, can play a pivotal role in this transformation. By investing in the youth today, we are not only securing their future but also ensuring a prosperous and stable Nigeria for generations to come.
Did You Know?
- Ibadan, the capital city of Oyo State, is the third-largest city by population in Nigeria.
- The Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) plays a significant role in preserving the cultural and historical heritage of Ibadan.
- Youth development initiatives have a multiplier effect, leading to societal progress and economic growth.
- Community-driven projects often have a higher success rate due to local involvement and a better understanding of ground realities.
- Nigeria has one of the youngest populations in the world, making youth development a critical national priority.