Lagos Agency Boosts Digital Literacy Among 400 Girls

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) has taken a pivotal step in empowering 400 girls with digital literacy, resilience, and skills essential for navigating the digital world’s complexities.
This initiative was disclosed by DSVA Executive Secretary, Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, during the commemoration of the International Day of the Girl Child, themed “Digital Generation- Our Generation”. The event aimed to celebrate the immense potential, strength, and resilience that girls embody.
Vivour-Adeniyi highlighted the agency’s commitment to ensuring that the digital world remains a safe, empowering, and inclusive space for girls. She called upon all stakeholders to create a world where every girl can thrive, both online and offline.
The state government, she noted, has adopted a firm stance against Sexual and Gender-Based Violence crimes in Lagos, establishing a robust culture, policy, and procedures for prevention, education, training, and support for victims of these crimes.
The DSVA Executive Secretary emphasized the unparalleled power of girls to shape the future and acknowledged their role at the forefront of innovation, creativity, and progress.
She affirmed, “Let us stand united in breaking down the digital divide and ensuring that technology becomes a force for good in their lives.”
Vivour-Adeniyi also recognized girls as pioneers of the “Digital Generation,” effortlessly navigating the digital landscape and utilizing technology as a tool for empowerment and change.
Editorial
The initiative by the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency to empower girls with digital literacy and resilience is a commendable stride towards bridging the gender digital divide and fostering a safe digital environment for the younger generation.
In a world that is increasingly becoming digitized, ensuring that girls are not left behind in acquiring digital skills is imperative for their personal development and future career prospects.
However, while digital literacy is crucial, it is equally vital to ensure that the digital space is safe and inclusive for girls. The internet, while being a tool for empowerment, can also expose girls to various forms of online violence, including cyberbullying and harassment.
Therefore, digital literacy programmes must also encompass aspects of digital safety, teaching girls how to protect themselves online.
We advocate for a holistic approach to digital literacy programmes that not only equips girls with digital skills but also empowers them to navigate the digital world safely and confidently.
It is crucial that stakeholders, including government agencies, non-governmental organisations, and the private sector, collaborate to create comprehensive digital literacy programmes that are accessible to all girls, regardless of their socio-economic status.
Did You Know?
- The International Day of the Girl Child is celebrated annually on October 11th to highlight and address the needs and challenges girls face while promoting girls’ empowerment and the fulfilment of their human rights.
- According to UNICEF, worldwide, nearly 1 billion girls are entering the second decade of their lives with the potential to transform the future.
- Digital literacy includes not only the ability to use digital tools and platforms but also the ability to understand, evaluate, and utilize information discerned from digital sources.
- The gender digital divide refers to the disparity between the access to and use of the internet and digital technologies between genders.
- In Nigeria, various initiatives are being implemented to promote digital literacy among girls and women to empower them and enhance their career prospects.