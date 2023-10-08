Lawmaker Urges Youths to Pursue Skill Acquisition for Economic Stability

Umar Gurara, representing Kachia/Kagarko Federal Constituency, has encouraged Nigerian youths to explore various means of livelihood through skill acquisition, citing the potential for earning substantial income even in fields like cobbling.
During a courtesy visit from the Concerns Kagarko People Democratic Party youths, Gurara emphasized the importance of diversifying survival means amidst economic challenges.
He shared an example of a cobbler earning N120,000 monthly, surpassing a Director’s salary in the Kaduna State Civil Service. Gurara, who has undergone training in structural engineering despite studying Public Administration, highlighted the significance of practical skills over academic qualifications.
He expressed a commitment to prioritizing skill acquisition training for youths, viewing it as a viable path to economic empowerment.
The group, while presenting a six-page document to Gurara, sought the establishment of a research project monitoring office to oversee projects crucial to their communities.
They aimed to collaborate with the lawmakers to ensure the fulfilment of campaign promises and requested scholarship awards for underprivileged students and skill acquisition training for community members.
Editorial
In the face of the prevailing economic realities, we find ourselves aligning with Umar Gurara’s perspective on the pivotal role of skill acquisition in ensuring sustainable livelihoods for our youths.
The narrative of a cobbler earning more than a director in the Kaduna State Civil Service is not merely an anecdote but a reflection of the potential that lies in mastering a trade or skill, particularly in an economy grappling with challenges.
We believe that the pathway to economic stability and empowerment, especially for the youth, is intricately linked to the ability to diversify skills and adapt to the demands of the market. The emphasis should not only be placed on formal education but also on the capacity to create, innovate, and provide services that are in demand within the community and beyond.
It is imperative that those in leadership positions, like Gurara, not only advocate for but also facilitate platforms and programmes that enable skill acquisition amongst the youth. Establishing training centres, providing resources, and ensuring access to these opportunities are crucial steps in translating advocacy into tangible results.
In this vein, we urge the government and other stakeholders to invest significantly in skill acquisition programmes, ensuring they are accessible, practical, and aligned with market demands. It is through these pragmatic steps that we can truly empower our youth, ensuring they are not only economically stable but also contributors to the nation’s economic growth.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has a significantly young population, with over 60% being under the age of 25, highlighting the critical importance of youth-focused policies and programmes.
- Skill acquisition has been recognized globally as a potent tool to combat unemployment and drive economic development.
- Several countries, including Germany and Switzerland, have robust vocational training systems, contributing significantly to their low youth unemployment rates.
- In Nigeria, various initiatives such as the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) and the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) have been established to promote skill acquisition.
- The Nigerian youth unemployment rate was approximately 42.5% in the second quarter of 2021, underscoring the urgent need for viable economic solutions like skill acquisition.